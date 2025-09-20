Is Buying A Used Router A Security Risk?
Staying safe and secure online can feel like a major challenge. It can get expensive, too, when you're paying out of pocket for your Internet package, alongside any extras like a reliable VPN service. So, you might have tried to brainstorm a few ways of saving money on your setup. One option that may have crossed your mind is the thought of picking up a used router instead of investing in a new one. They show up on secondhand sales platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree for lower costs than newer models, making them a tempting purchase.
But is it safe to connect to a used router? It depends, really, but generally speaking, you should be fine. The main issue you need to look out for is whether the router itself is outdated, as this can mean it isn't up to the security standards you need. Should your new-to-you router be obsolete, and in turn incompatible with newer safety updates, you could be opening your network up to security risks.
However, this problem isn't specific to used routers. Any router you've had for a few years could easily create this issue. In fact, according to findings published by Which?, it seems like most routers aren't being updated at all. With that in mind, so long as you follow a reasonable degree of caution and make sure your secondhand router is up-to-date, then you should be in the clear.
How to stay safe while buying a used router
If you do decide to pick up a used router, then there are a few things you should do to err on the safe side. Per Wired, many secondhand routers are actually resold without any data or previous settings being cleared. You're going to want to clear this off before you start using your router, so the first thing you should do is run a factory reset. You can perform a factory reset before you even connect it up to your network by plugging it into the mains and using the router's Reset. This is often a button or hole on the underside of the device.
Another thing you should do before getting comfortable with your preloved router is make sure it has the newest firmware possible. Doing so helps to prevent the aforementioned security problems created by the device running on old software. Thankfully, updating your router's firmware is easy enough to do. The official website of whoever manufactured your router will tend to have new firmware available for you to grab for free.
A third way of safely buying a used router is to choose how to make your purchase carefully. Buying a used router from a known individual or retailer might be safer than making a purchase from an unknown company. And, if the device is refurbished, you might not know exactly what has been loaded onto the device in terms of custom firmware. Despite that, custom firmware isn't actually always a bad thing for security, and with some effort, you can generally remove it.