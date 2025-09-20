Is Buying A Used Router A Security Risk?

Staying safe and secure online can feel like a major challenge. It can get expensive, too, when you're paying out of pocket for your Internet package, alongside any extras like a reliable VPN service. So, you might have tried to brainstorm a few ways of saving money on your setup. One option that may have crossed your mind is the thought of picking up a used router instead of investing in a new one. They show up on secondhand sales platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree for lower costs than newer models, making them a tempting purchase.

But is it safe to connect to a used router? It depends, really, but generally speaking, you should be fine. The main issue you need to look out for is whether the router itself is outdated, as this can mean it isn't up to the security standards you need. Should your new-to-you router be obsolete, and in turn incompatible with newer safety updates, you could be opening your network up to security risks.

However, this problem isn't specific to used routers. Any router you've had for a few years could easily create this issue. In fact, according to findings published by Which?, it seems like most routers aren't being updated at all. With that in mind, so long as you follow a reasonable degree of caution and make sure your secondhand router is up-to-date, then you should be in the clear.