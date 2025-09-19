Samsung Is Rolling Out Its Big September Update - Here Are The Devices Getting It

In the third week of September, Samsung finally released the stable One UI 8 update based on Android 16, adding a bunch of new features and AI-powered tools to its smartphones. The massive update will be rolled out in batches to cover more phones in the coming months. Tagging alongside the feature update, however, Samsung has also released its September update that patches a bunch of security flaws, including a few "critical" tier vulnerabilities. Simply put, if your phone is currently on Samsung's monthly update cycle, install it on your phone as soon as it is available for download.

Following is a list of all the phones that are currently in line to receive the update this month:

Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series (Fold4–Fold7, Flip4–Flip7, including FE and Special/W Editions)

Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S25 series

Galaxy A56 5G

Enterprise Models: Galaxy A53 5G, A54 5G, A55 5G, Tab Active5 Pro, XCover6 Pro, XCover7 (and Pro).

Additionally, if your Samsung phone is a tad older and has been demoted to security updates at a 3-month and 6-month cadence, check out the full list of phones that are in line to get the security-focused update. Moreover, smartwatches going as far back as the Galaxy Watch 4 family are in line to receive quarterly updates, which means they should also be getting patched in the coming weeks.