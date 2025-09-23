Does The 2026 Kia Sportage Have A Head-Up Display? Yes, But There's A Catch

Once the product of a small and emerging brand, the Kia Sportage is now a familiar name on North American roads, and has been doing the rounds since the mid-1990s. Now in its fifth generation, the Sportage has carved out a reputation for offering sharp styling, good value, and a feature set that often punches above its weight, competing with and often outshining many American and Japanese models. With a refreshed version arriving for the 2026 model year, Kia isn't overhauling the formula, but it is tightening things up with more tech, and a slight exterior refresh.

Among the equipment making its way into the 2026 Sportage is a suite of creature comforts designed to appeal to tech-savvy buyers, such as a newly available 10-inch heads-up display, or HUD. For the uninitiated, a HUD projects key information like speed, navigation prompts, and safety alerts onto the windshield, which enables drivers to keep their focus on the road and their hands on the wheel.

There is, however, a bit of fine print. While the 2026 Sportage does indeed offer a HUD, it's only available for shoppers looking at the hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions, and even then, only in the top-of-the-line Prestige trims.