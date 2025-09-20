A Florida Bill Aims To Change Trucker Weigh Station Protocol - Here's What That Means
The way you feel when going through a TSA checkpoint is most likely the way a truck driver feels when pulling up to a weigh station. For you, the routine means emptying your pockets, placing your bags in a bin, and hoping nothing sets off the metal detector or slows down the line. For truckers, it's almost the same: They have to pull off the highway, roll across a massive scale, and wait for an inspection that confirms the truck isn't overweight or unsafe.
Just as TSA focuses on your bags, weigh stations focus almost entirely on the vehicles themselves. That's because semi-trucks are massive vehicles that move heavy loads, and too much weight on a single rig can damage highways, stress bridges, and, most importantly, put other drivers in danger. So, that's why the Department of Transportation set up checkpoints along highways and state borders to weigh these semi trucks and make sure they don't exceed the limits set by federal and state laws. At the same time, inspectors can spot equipment or logbook issues before they cause accidents.
Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, however, wants to change that routine by proposing a new bill called the WEIGH Act. In practice, it would mean that truckers would not just have to prove that their rigs are safe, but that they themselves meet new requirements.
So what exactly would Florida's WEIGH Act change?
If this bill passes, truck drivers will have to demonstrate adequate proficiency in English when stopping at a weigh station. So, that generally means answering questions about the trip, their license, work hours, and truck equipment. If they can't do this satisfactorily, they'd be placed out of service. Inspectors also have to review their Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDLs) for any irregularities.
In effect, this bill builds on President Trump's April 28th Executive Order, "Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America's Truck Drivers." In a nutshell, that order directs the Department of Transportation to resume strict enforcement of language proficiency and licensing checks. In Florida, however, the urgency to adopt this policy came after a deadly crash involving truck driver Harjinder Singh, who allegedly made an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike that killed three people. Federal officials later revealed Singh had failed an English Language Proficiency (ELP) test.
It's worth noting that Federal law already requires truck drivers to read and speak English so that they can respond to official inquiries, read highway signs, and complete reports. But since 2016, violations of that rule have not been treated as grounds to place a driver out of service. Besides, drivers could demonstrate compliance through interpreters, I-Speak cards, and smartphone translation apps. Under the WEIGH Act, that would change. According to Congressman Byron Donalds, who introduced the bill, "The failure of states to enforce basic and commonsense requirements for truckers is putting every American motorist at risk. Safety must be the standard, not the exception."
What does it mean for truckers?
With how many semi-trucks are on U.S. roads each day, there should be some peace of mind in knowing that the semi next to you on I-95 is being held to strict standards. Stricter inspections, after all, mean safer highways. But issues with language and speaking proficiency run deeper. What about drivers living with disabilities, such as those who are deaf or hard of hearing?
While the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration implemented exemptions for these drivers in 2014, it remains uncertain how they will be applied with this new policy shift. There are also concerns about how these measures affect immigrant drivers. Much of that stems from the fear that these inspections may penalize drivers for having a strong accent or for not being fluent enough, rather than objectively judging their ability to drive. Skeptics also pointed out that FMCSA's own research lists brake problems, speeding, and fatigue as the leading causes of truck crashes — not language proficiency. Nonetheless, the new measures mean truck drivers would have to brush up on their English proficiency to stay compliant.
Meanwhile, following the WEIGH Act, Florida Senator Ashley Moody has proposed a separate measure: the Safer Truckers Act. If passed, it would require states to issue CDLs only to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or valid work visa holders. States would also have to report annually on how they enforce federal English proficiency rules for commercial drivers. Those who fail to comply could see their federal transportation funding reduced.