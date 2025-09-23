Can You Trust Amazon Basics PC Parts? This Is What Users Say
At this point, computers have gone well beyond their initial mandate of, as the name suggests, computing. They're doors to virtual worlds, a means to communicate with others across vast distances, and can even be turned into platforms to make a living. Nowadays, many gamers and tech enthusiasts don't even bother sticking with store-bought, ready-made computers. They prefer to build their own, adding parts and pieces to deliver the performance they desire. Not to mention, there's a demand for customized setups, from keyboards to speakers to mousepads.
Naturally, as this practice of PC building and desk customization has grown in recent years, companies have responded by stocking up on the products folks want. The massive online marketplace that is Amazon has no shortage of PC elements and accessories on offer. However, its catalog isn't just comprised of those that other companies have for sale. Through its Amazon Basics brand, the company offers all sorts of products. Indeed, users have a lot to say about Amazon Basics computer monitors and whether they're worth buying. Beyond monitors, many other computer-related items are sold under the Amazon Basics label.
There are currently numerous reviews and assessments of Amazon Basics' PC parts floating around online. Buyers have made it abundantly clear how they feel about the brand and whether it's trustworthy for such tech wants.
Amazon Basics computer tech isn't a guaranteed win
Across the online world, users have given their thoughts on Amazon Basics' PC parts. Overall, it appears these items are hit or miss, with the verdict being dependent on the product in question. Some have received mostly love from buyers. For instance, the $10.39 Amazon Basics ergonomic wireless mouse is a big hit and has garnered thousands of five-star Amazon reviews. "I'm genuinely surprised by how well it performs, especially when compared to my Logitech desktop mouse that cost five times as much," wrote Manuel in their Amazon review. Amazon Basics' USB cables are also highly rated across the board, as is the Amazon Basics Micro SDXC memory card.
Meanwhile, other Amazon Basics finds are far less liked. Amazon Basics has a keyboard for sale that hasn't turned the world upside-down. PCMag reviewed a wired Amazon Basics keyboard, highlighting that it felt flimsy and the quality made it seem as though it wouldn't last long. The Amazon Basics wireless keyboard let a lot of customers down, too, with many one-star reviews on its Amazon product page complaining of the poor battery life and inferior build quality. The Amazon Basics docking station hasn't impressed either, with many buyers complaining of ports not working, failure to charge devices as advertised, and more.
Just as there are Amazon Basics gaming accessories worth buying and avoiding, based on customer testimonies, the Amazon Basics brand is a mixed bag for computer products, too. It should be said that this is just a sampling of user comments, with there being plenty more research and customer commentary behind the ultimate conclusion of the label.
How we reached this conclusion
We conducted extensive research to reach the conclusion that Amazon Basics computer products are all over the place, quality-wise. The first thing we did was look through multiple sources of customer feedback on these items. This involved going through Reddit threads, YouTube reviews, Amazon product listing reviews, and more to get an idea of what customers were saying. With this done, we assessed each of the highlighted items to determine what the consensus was among those who'd purchased them.
Additionally, emphasis was put on choosing which Amazon Basics computer-related products to speak on — obviously, discussing something like Amazon Basics batteries and who makes them wouldn't be pertinent to this conversation. The idea was to cover computer parts as well as accessories to better understand how buyers felt about Amazon Basics products from both subcategories. We couldn't discuss every listing that fell into these categories, so a few were chosen based on the substance and frequency of the conversations around them.
Amazon Basics is all about saving money and getting products to customers with the utmost convenience. Unfortunately, building out a computer setup with just items from the brand may not be the best move, considering many items simply aren't up to par according to those who've tried them.