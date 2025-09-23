Ram EcoDiesel Vs. Cummins: How Do The Engines Compare?
In 2014, Ram added a new engine option to its lineup of light-duty, Ram 1500 pickup trucks. The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 was a new small displacement, 24-valve DOHC engine making 240 hp at 3,600 rpm, and a healthy 420 lb-ft of torque at 2000 rpm in its 2014 avatar. The EcoDiesel engine claimed to deliver better mileage than competing gasoline engines, a quieter ride than traditional diesels, and enough towing prowess.
The initial response was promising. Ram received more than 8,000 requests for the new engine within days. Then people started reporting reliability issues. That, combined with rising pressure on Ram to comply with ever-tightening emission norms, led Stellantis to discontinue the EcoDiesel engine in 2023, less than a decade after its launch. This also marked the end of Ram's sole diesel offering for the 1500 series.
However, Ram does still offer diesel options for its larger 2500 and 3500 series pickups, namely the Cummins 6.7-liter Turbodiesel. From 2014, until the discontinuation of the EcoDiesel engine in 2023, these two engines were the only diesel powerplant options for Ram pickup trucks. The Cummins 6.7-liter is also a lot older than the EcoDiesel, with its origins dating back to 2007.
While it's true that both these diesel engines powered Ram trucks, the 3.0-Liter EcoDiesel V6, and the Cummins 6.7-liter turbodiesel were aimed at very different target consumers, and powered very different vehicles: the EcoDiesel powering the Ram 1500s and the Cummins 6.7-liter powering the larger RAM 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks.
How these engines stack up
The fact that the Ram EcoDiesel engine and the 6.7-liter Cummins Turbodiesel were designed for markedly different use cases explains the massive differences in terms of cubic capacity, power output, torque, and towing capacity figures for vehicles powered by these engines. Let's begin by talking about the comparative power figures.
In its final incarnation in 2023, the 3.0 Liter EcoDiesel V6 engine powering the Ram 1500 made 260 hp of power, 480 lb-ft of torque, and a boasted a maximum towing capability of 9,600 pounds. While these are great numbers, they pale in comparison to the 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel I6 engine. In its most powerful, high-output avatar, the 6.7-liter engine makes 430 hp of power and a colossal 1075 lb-ft of torque. This engine option is available for both the Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 pickup trucks. On the Ram 2500, the maximum towing capacity offered by the 6.7-liter Cummins is 20,000 pounds, with a maximum payload of 2,740 pounds. On the larger RAM 3500, these numbers increase to 36,610 pounds and 5,050 pounds, respectively.
Now that we have compared the specs of the two engines, it becomes evident that the 3.0-liter Ram EcoDiesel engine was targeted at commuters and light-duty truck owners. The 6.7-liter Cummins engine, on the other hand, is built for farmers, contractors, RV haulers, and anyone else who routinely asks their truck to pull or carry near its limits.