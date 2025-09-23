Ram EcoDiesel Vs. Cummins: How Do The Engines Compare?

In 2014, Ram added a new engine option to its lineup of light-duty, Ram 1500 pickup trucks. The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 was a new small displacement, 24-valve DOHC engine making 240 hp at 3,600 rpm, and a healthy 420 lb-ft of torque at 2000 rpm in its 2014 avatar. The EcoDiesel engine claimed to deliver better mileage than competing gasoline engines, a quieter ride than traditional diesels, and enough towing prowess.

The initial response was promising. Ram received more than 8,000 requests for the new engine within days. Then people started reporting reliability issues. That, combined with rising pressure on Ram to comply with ever-tightening emission norms, led Stellantis to discontinue the EcoDiesel engine in 2023, less than a decade after its launch. This also marked the end of Ram's sole diesel offering for the 1500 series.

However, Ram does still offer diesel options for its larger 2500 and 3500 series pickups, namely the Cummins 6.7-liter Turbodiesel. From 2014, until the discontinuation of the EcoDiesel engine in 2023, these two engines were the only diesel powerplant options for Ram pickup trucks. The Cummins 6.7-liter is also a lot older than the EcoDiesel, with its origins dating back to 2007.

While it's true that both these diesel engines powered Ram trucks, the 3.0-Liter EcoDiesel V6, and the Cummins 6.7-liter turbodiesel were aimed at very different target consumers, and powered very different vehicles: the EcoDiesel powering the Ram 1500s and the Cummins 6.7-liter powering the larger RAM 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks.