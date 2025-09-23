These 2 Harbor Freight Icon Tools Have Near-Perfect Reviews, But They'll Cost You

Over the past few decades, Harbor Freight has transformed itself from a small-time dealer in the consumer tool arena to one of the bigger retail chains in the market. You may not realize it, but Harbor Freight has assembled a pretty impressive list of exclusive, in-house brands, too, with ICON ranking as one of the most notable names in the company's ownership portfolio.

If you're unfamiliar with the brand, ICON has been around in some capacity since the early 1990s, with the company bent on developing innovative, professional-grade tools for the consumer masses. Harbor Freight introduced its ICON offerings in 2018, and in the years since, it has generally been regarded as one of the retail faction's more legit premium tool brands. That, naturally, means that Harbor Freight's ICON tools tend to be on the pricier side of its offerings. Many of those tools are also among Harbor Freight's best-rated, including a pair of ICON pliers that boast as close to a perfect user rating as you can get.

Those tools are ICON's 11 in. Long-Reach Pistol-Grip Needle Nose Pliers, and the 9 in. Long-Nose Slip-Joint Pliers, both of which currently show a 5-star rating out of 5 on their respective product pages. But if you visit those product pages, you're likely to notice that they are hardly cheap, with price tags of $19.99 and $27.99, respectively. Prices like that are sure to leave many wondering if these ICON pliers are worth the investment.