A Navy Vet Biker Rode This Motorcycle 125K Miles In 125 Days (And Still Isn't Done)

Drawing attention to an important cause can involve everything from hash-tagging on highly active social media networks to volunteering in your local community. But Pat Cornell decided to hit the road in the summer of 2025 on an Indian PowerPlus Pursuit motorcycle. Cornell rode to raise awareness for Myotonic Dystrophy, an incurable condition that affects muscle mass, the heart, and other organs. Cornell's wife and members of her family suffer from the disease, and riding was the best way Cornell could shine a light on their struggles.

Indian donated the V-Twin Pursuit to Cornell, and it boasts a very capable 126 horsepower. It's also customized with an auxiliary fuel tank, as well as onboard systems for drinkable water and cooling. There's even a dash shelf, or farkle bar, which houses a radar detector, GPS, and other tech. Another vital piece of equipment is Cornell's custom made motorcycle seat, which keeps him comfortable during his trip. The 60-year old retired firefighter has averaged 1,000 miles per day, hitting 125,000 miles in 125 consecutive days.

The ride has taken a serious toll on Cornell's bike, as he's gone through a total of 20 tires so far: nine on the front, and 11 on the back. He's also replaced three rims, the stator, and the fuel pump. But despite all of the work to stay on the road, the bike is still going, and Cornell is determined to keep riding.