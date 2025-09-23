A Navy Vet Biker Rode This Motorcycle 125K Miles In 125 Days (And Still Isn't Done)
Drawing attention to an important cause can involve everything from hash-tagging on highly active social media networks to volunteering in your local community. But Pat Cornell decided to hit the road in the summer of 2025 on an Indian PowerPlus Pursuit motorcycle. Cornell rode to raise awareness for Myotonic Dystrophy, an incurable condition that affects muscle mass, the heart, and other organs. Cornell's wife and members of her family suffer from the disease, and riding was the best way Cornell could shine a light on their struggles.
Indian donated the V-Twin Pursuit to Cornell, and it boasts a very capable 126 horsepower. It's also customized with an auxiliary fuel tank, as well as onboard systems for drinkable water and cooling. There's even a dash shelf, or farkle bar, which houses a radar detector, GPS, and other tech. Another vital piece of equipment is Cornell's custom made motorcycle seat, which keeps him comfortable during his trip. The 60-year old retired firefighter has averaged 1,000 miles per day, hitting 125,000 miles in 125 consecutive days.
The ride has taken a serious toll on Cornell's bike, as he's gone through a total of 20 tires so far: nine on the front, and 11 on the back. He's also replaced three rims, the stator, and the fuel pump. But despite all of the work to stay on the road, the bike is still going, and Cornell is determined to keep riding.
Inside Pat Cornell's cross-country motorcycle ride
Pat Cornell's ride across the country to support Myotonic Dystrophy research has impacted him physically, as he's struggled to maintain his strength and focus along the way. To make matters worse, motorcycles aren't exactly the safest way to travel, and Cornell actually broke his collarbone just after two months of being on the road. But even though that setback interrupted his ride and threatened to stop him altogether, Cornell got back on the road and actually made up the miles that he missed.
Cornell has traveled through 48 states, and as he continues to burn up the highways, he's become something of a modern day folk hero. But he's not doing it for the headlines, as he's raising some serious money along the way. As of mid September 2025, Cornell's ride has secured donations totaling nearly $79,000. The goal is $125,000 and Cornell has promised to keep going every day that donations pass the $1,000 mark. All money is going to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, based in Oakland, California. Donations to support Pat Cornell's ongoing journey can be made at the the organization's website.
Though he doesn't stop that often, Cornell does take the time to chronicle his journey on Facebook, through videos and daily updates. He also spends time here and there connecting with families affected by Myotonic Dystrophy, while sharing stories of his travels on the road. Cornell's trip continues to bring hope, while raising awareness, with every mile he travels.