Lowe's Is Selling Craftsman's 10-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet With A Steep Discount

As far as the major manufacturers of power tools are concerned, Craftsman is a brand that regularly ranks among the best in the game. That's been true for the better part of the past century, with Craftsman debuting in 1927 as the in-house shingle for Sears. In the decades since that debut, the Craftsman logo has graced hundreds of hand tools and power tools, as well as a few heavy-duty cabinets designed to keep them safe and sound when not in use.

Of course, among the various Craftsman-branded products out there, those storage cabinets tend to rank among the more expensive. If cost has prohibited you from adding one to your garage space of late, you might be interested to know that Lowe's is currently having a pretty major sale on one Craftsman Storage option, with the Rolling, 41" 10-Drawer 2000 Series Cabinet currently selling for $339. That is a whopping $150 off of its regular retail price of $489, and is about as steep a discount as you're likely to see on a steel tool storage chest.

That sales price is also almost three times cheaper than Craftsman is selling the same chest for on Amazon, where it's listed at $974.81. As for the Lowe's sale, the heavily discounted price on the Made in America Craftsman Cabinet is hardly permanent. In fact, the sale is slated to end on September 24, 2025. So you might be wise to check it out sooner rather than later if you're interested.