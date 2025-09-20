Lowe's Is Selling Craftsman's 10-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet With A Steep Discount
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As far as the major manufacturers of power tools are concerned, Craftsman is a brand that regularly ranks among the best in the game. That's been true for the better part of the past century, with Craftsman debuting in 1927 as the in-house shingle for Sears. In the decades since that debut, the Craftsman logo has graced hundreds of hand tools and power tools, as well as a few heavy-duty cabinets designed to keep them safe and sound when not in use.
Of course, among the various Craftsman-branded products out there, those storage cabinets tend to rank among the more expensive. If cost has prohibited you from adding one to your garage space of late, you might be interested to know that Lowe's is currently having a pretty major sale on one Craftsman Storage option, with the Rolling, 41" 10-Drawer 2000 Series Cabinet currently selling for $339. That is a whopping $150 off of its regular retail price of $489, and is about as steep a discount as you're likely to see on a steel tool storage chest.
That sales price is also almost three times cheaper than Craftsman is selling the same chest for on Amazon, where it's listed at $974.81. As for the Lowe's sale, the heavily discounted price on the Made in America Craftsman Cabinet is hardly permanent. In fact, the sale is slated to end on September 24, 2025. So you might be wise to check it out sooner rather than later if you're interested.
Here's what owners are saying about the Craftsman Tool Cabinet
The Craftsman 41" 10-Drawer Rolling Storage Cabinet is available in-store and for home delivery, though the latter option carries with it a $69 fee. Lowe's is also offering free assembly to those who want it, and Craftsman backs the product with its standard limited storage cabinet warranty. With the cabinet's vital stats laid out, you might be wondering what folks who've already purchased the Craftsman storage device have to say about it.
For the most part, owners seem pretty happy with their purchase, though some did log some concerns that are worth considering for prospective buyers. Several reviewers praised the cabinet for its sturdy, heavy-duty construction, as well as its abundance of internal storage space. Moreover, owners raved about the soft-closing feature built into the cabinet's drawers. One reviewer even boasted that they closed as gracefully as high-end kitchen cabinets.
As for the negative reviews, multiple Lowe's customers reported that their Craftsman storage cabinet arrived with damage from delivery, so you might want to think hard about paying that $69 delivery fee. On top of that, there are several reviews claiming that the cabinet isn't as sturdy as it should be, with a 1,500 lb weight capacity. Specifically, some state that the cabinet's wheels feel shaky, and point to the fact that they are screwed into a too-thin sheet of metal as the possible issue. And even at such a steep sales price, those issues will need to be taken into account.