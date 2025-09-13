Craftsman Tool Chests Warranty: How Long Does It Last And What Does It Cover?
Although it originally started as a Sears brand, Craftsman's products have been made by Stanley Black & Decker since 2017. Its wide range of tools, storage products, and other accessories are all covered by warranties that differ slightly in their nature and duration, so it's best to check the warranty of any Craftsman product before buying it. In some cases, warranties vary even between different kinds of similar products. The brand's tool chest warranties are a good example: depending on exactly which chest or toolbox you buy, you'll receive a warranty that extends anywhere between one and ten years after your purchase.
The shortest warranty is given for Craftsman's three-drawer metal toolbox, which receives a one-year warranty that begins either on the date of purchase or on the date that you take delivery of the product, whichever is later. The brand's Series 1000 tool chests benefit from a slightly longer warranty, being covered by a three-year warranty period, but buyers looking for the ultimate peace of mind will have to look towards Craftsman's Series 2000, Series 3000, or V-Series tool chests. All of the latter series are covered by a ten-year warranty, alongside the brand's ready-to-assemble garage organizers.
All of these warranties cover defects against either the workmanship of the product or in the material used to construct it. They don't cover wear and tear, nor accidental damage of any kind.
What else is worth knowing about the warranty?
Craftsman tool chest owners looking for a replacement under warranty will need to do a few things before they start the warranty claim process. Firstly, they'll need to ensure that they have bought the chest from an authorized seller, since the warranty does not cover products sold by unauthorized sellers or resellers. They also might need to be able to show proof of purchase, including both when and where they purchased the product. Finally, they'll need to either call Craftman's customer service on (888) 331-4569 or fill out an online claim form on the brand's website.
Warranties on Craftsman's tool chests only apply for the original purchaser of the product, so if you've bought a used chest, you won't be covered. Thankfully, few owners are likely to need to put the brand's warranties to the test, as Craftsman is one of the top-ranked major tool chest brands, with a solid reputation among users.
It's also one of several tool brands that makes its toolboxes and chests in America, albeit with various components and materials sourced from elsewhere in the world. Its chests are assembled in the brand's facility in Sedalia, Missouri.