Craftsman Tool Chests Warranty: How Long Does It Last And What Does It Cover?

Although it originally started as a Sears brand, Craftsman's products have been made by Stanley Black & Decker since 2017. Its wide range of tools, storage products, and other accessories are all covered by warranties that differ slightly in their nature and duration, so it's best to check the warranty of any Craftsman product before buying it. In some cases, warranties vary even between different kinds of similar products. The brand's tool chest warranties are a good example: depending on exactly which chest or toolbox you buy, you'll receive a warranty that extends anywhere between one and ten years after your purchase.

The shortest warranty is given for Craftsman's three-drawer metal toolbox, which receives a one-year warranty that begins either on the date of purchase or on the date that you take delivery of the product, whichever is later. The brand's Series 1000 tool chests benefit from a slightly longer warranty, being covered by a three-year warranty period, but buyers looking for the ultimate peace of mind will have to look towards Craftsman's Series 2000, Series 3000, or V-Series tool chests. All of the latter series are covered by a ten-year warranty, alongside the brand's ready-to-assemble garage organizers.

All of these warranties cover defects against either the workmanship of the product or in the material used to construct it. They don't cover wear and tear, nor accidental damage of any kind.