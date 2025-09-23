Can You Put Training Wheels On A Motorcycle?
There's few things more thrilling, or perhaps scary, as a kid than learning to ride a bicycle. That learning process can be easier thanks to training wheels, which are great for letting you get the feel of the bike until you can fully maintain your balance. Small fixed-balance training wheels can also be useful on many two-wheel motorcycles, and can be installed near the rear axle or frame.
These training wheels can give unsteady riders a boost of confidence, as they provide added stability on the road. They're also great if you're recovering from an injury, and need that extra bit of support until you're back to full strength. Even if you're 100% healthy, training wheels are a great way to counteract the weight of a hoss bike that maybe you're just tired of wrestling with. You can relax and stay upright, without fear of tipping over. Training wheels are especially helpful for beginners riding motorcycles at low speeds who don't have years of practice on the road.
Reversing a bike with these wheels becomes much easier, while mastering traction control on different surfaces is far less challenging. Plus, if you prefer the style of a two-wheel bike versus a trike, then you'll want to get as much experience as you can while having the added benefit of training wheels. To find out if your bike can accommodate training wheels, consult your owner's handbook, or visit the manufacturer's website.
How motorcycle training wheels work
The most common motorcycle training wheels are ones that are slightly elevated off the ground. You'll most often see these on lightweight bikes, as they're ideal for giving the rider a bit more control, especially when slowing down or coming to a full stop. There's also a larger size that sit directly on the ground after installation. But these wheels, unlike the smaller ones, can drastically change how a bike handles. While you would have a safe ride at all times, you also wouldn't have the ability to lean into a turn.
The most advanced motorcycle training wheels are often referred to as "landing gears," like those manufactured by Dorjet for Harley-Davidson's iconic Electra Glide touring and Street Glide models. These landing gears are actually retractable, with built-in motors on both sides, that only deploy their wheels when the bike is slowing down to a stop. Retractable systems can also help riders who may have a hard time reaching the ground with their feet. These retractable systems can be operated automatically, or manually, depending on your needs.
Retractable wheels can keep you safer when taking off from a stop too, as you can easily maintain your balance on a heavy bike. Plus, folks who are smaller in stature have an easier time managing bikes thanks to retractable systems. When it comes to driving through traffic, every rider will appreciate the comfort and stability these landing gears provide.