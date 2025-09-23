Can You Put Training Wheels On A Motorcycle?

There's few things more thrilling, or perhaps scary, as a kid than learning to ride a bicycle. That learning process can be easier thanks to training wheels, which are great for letting you get the feel of the bike until you can fully maintain your balance. Small fixed-balance training wheels can also be useful on many two-wheel motorcycles, and can be installed near the rear axle or frame.

These training wheels can give unsteady riders a boost of confidence, as they provide added stability on the road. They're also great if you're recovering from an injury, and need that extra bit of support until you're back to full strength. Even if you're 100% healthy, training wheels are a great way to counteract the weight of a hoss bike that maybe you're just tired of wrestling with. You can relax and stay upright, without fear of tipping over. Training wheels are especially helpful for beginners riding motorcycles at low speeds who don't have years of practice on the road.

Reversing a bike with these wheels becomes much easier, while mastering traction control on different surfaces is far less challenging. Plus, if you prefer the style of a two-wheel bike versus a trike, then you'll want to get as much experience as you can while having the added benefit of training wheels. To find out if your bike can accommodate training wheels, consult your owner's handbook, or visit the manufacturer's website.