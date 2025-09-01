Yamaha Motorcycles: Which Bike Is Best For Beginners?

When it comes to motorcycle makers, only a few have been able to win over so many riders for such a long time. Well, Yamaha has been doing it since 1955. Around seven decades later, Yamaha still stands, only this time with a broad bike catalogue for anyone who relishes two-wheeled thrills. Whether you want something to help you roam around the city, explore backroads or dusty trails, one thing's for sure, there is a Yamaha motorcycle to help you do it.

Which of these Yamaha bikes makes sense to someone who's just starting out? The good thing is that you have options. There is no one-bike-fits-all, as beginners can come in different sizes and comfort levels. If you want pure versatility, the XT250, which is different than the TW200, is pretty tough to beat. If you're after something to hit a forest trail come Saturday, and ride to work during the week, the XT250 can handle both, making it one of Yamaha's most accommodating all-rounders for beginners.

Its simplicity is what really makes it stand out. No complex electronics, just a single-cylinder, air-cooled 249cc engine that pumps out 19 horsepower, more than enough for daily rides without making you break a sweat. The seat height of 32.7 inches strikes a balance between offering enough ground clearance for off-roading, while also being just low enough to ensure short riders aren't dangling at stoplights.