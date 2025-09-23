Harry Truman's Air Force One Was No Ordinary Plane – Here's What It Looks Like Today

While the U.S. President today typically flies in one of two modified Boeing 747-200s, these aircraft are not the only Air Force Ones. In fact, it's a call sign that refers to any Air Force aircraft currently carrying the president. There have been a wide range of aircraft that carried the illustrious "Air Force One" moniker over the years, with some remarkable paint jobs and liveries too. But some exclusive presidential aircraft existed prior to the call sign's establishment. One notable example is the propeller airplane that belonged to Harry Truman, which was only the second aircraft specifically designed to carry the president.

It was a Douglas VC-118 dubbed "The Independence," named after Truman's hometown in Missouri. Much like Boeing's 747-200 that has become internationally recognized as Air Force One, it was uniquely modified for its important role and became a fascinating aircraft steeped in history. One of the major characteristics that set The Independence apart was its thoroughly patriotic color scheme, complete with the American eagle.

While it isn't flown as the president's official aircraft anymore (retired in 1953), it has a proud legacy among them and is a popular museum display piece. It's currently housed at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Ohio, where it has rested since 1965. A little over a decade later, its color scheme was restored to its luxurious presidential livery. It now essentially looks just as it did when it entered then-President Truman's service.