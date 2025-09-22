The Pros And Cons Of Home Depot's Rental Program, Based On User Experience

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may be familiar with The Home Depot as a place where DIYers find tools and supplies for projects around the house. While it's true that under the orange roof that adorns your neighborhood big-box home improvement store you can find practically everything needed to build houses for birds, dogs, and yourself, The Home Depot offers some services that are often unexpected.

One of those services is Home Depot's rental program that allows its customers to rent a wide range of products from tools, to large equipment, and vehicles. At The Home Depot, you can rent tools for concrete work or take care of a clogged drain with a drain cleaner. The rental department has ladders, scaffolding, outdoor power equipment, air compressors, generators, welders, and more. If you're moving across town, you might be interested in an appliance dolly, a carpet cleaner, and maybe a truck, van, or a trailer. If you need something with more power, you can also rent a mini excavator, skid steer, boom lift, or a scissor lift.

The tools and equipment available for rent from The Home Depot can save you time and money. If you ever wake up to a waterline break on a New Year's Eve morning with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees below freezing, the frozen ground will make digging with a shovel impossible and finding a plumber difficult. However, using a rented mini excavator from Home Depot, you could have running water in your house within a few hours. While the rental process works for many users, there are some pros and cons you should consider before renting.