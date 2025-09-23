Death Road: Possibly The World's Most Difficult Highway To Drive

The Camino de la Muerte was built by Paraguayan prisoners of war after the end of the Chaco War in 1935. Its primary purpose was to connect the Yungas region and La Paz, which is historically the economic and political center of Bolivia and is the nation's administrative capital. Many of the prisoners died while constructing the road, and many more died in later years when trying to navigate it. In 2007, a paved bypass opened, allowing trucks and buses to stay off the Death Road and use the safer route instead. Before the bypass opened, however, it was estimated that between 200 and 300 people died on the Death Road every year.

Bolivians used the road to move goods between the highlands of La Paz and the lowlands. Before there was any alternative, the treacherous road didn't just see bicycles and cars, but large trucks and buses as well. The most dangerous U.S. roads for truck drivers and the most dangerous highways in general in the U.S. pale in comparison to the Death Road. Even worse, despite the fact that Bolivians drive on the right side of the road, this rule did not apply to the Death Road. Drivers have to use the left-hand side because it gives them a better view of the tire that is closest to the steep terrain and allows for easier passing when two vehicles going in opposing directions meet up.