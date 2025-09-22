What's The Most Efficient 4-Stroke Diesel Engine Ever Built & What Does It Power?

Finnish manufacturer Wärtsilä introduced an engine back in 2015 that was so good, it snagged a Guinness World Records title for being the most efficient four-stroke diesel engine shortly after its debut. Called the Wärtsilä 31, the engine boasted a ridiculously low diesel consumption of just 165 grams per kilowatt-hour, a figure that was significantly better than any other four-stroke diesel on the market at the time.

Of course, as you can tell from the image above, this isn't an automotive engine. The largest V-16 variant is a colossal piece of engineering that stands over 13 feet tall, weighs a hefty 85 tons, and has a displacement of 519.3 liters — though those numbers still aren't enough to land it on the list of the world's largest engines.

The Wärtsilä 31 achieves that efficiency thanks to cutting-edge fuel and air injection systems, along with variable valve timing to squeeze every last drop of power from its fuel. What really sets it apart is its insane flexibility. It was designed from the ground up to come in three versions, a straight diesel version, a dual-fuel (DF) model, and a spark-ignited gas (SG) variant. This multi-fuel capability gives operators the freedom to run the engine on everything from very light to heavy diesel, as well as various qualities of gas.