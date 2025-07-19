What To Know About China's Record-Breaking Weichai Diesel Engine

In America, the average mpg of a semi truck sits firmly in single-digit territory. Efficiency improvements mean that today's trucks now average around seven mpg, but some states still see trucks achieving less than six mpg. Using less fuel isn't just environmentally friendly; there are financial incentives too. The price of diesel has risen considerably over the past twenty years, and so even a small fuel saving can result in large cost savings over time.

A key part of making engines more frugal is maximizing their brake thermal efficiency, or BTE. Essentially, BTE is a measure of how efficiently an engine can convert fuel into power — the higher the BTE percentage, the more power an engine can make with the same amount of fuel. In 2024, Chinese diesel engine maker Weichai unveiled the Weichai WP13H, an engine with a BTE of 53.09% at the World Congress on Internal Combustion Engines.

This was a record for a production engine, and a notable improvement on the industry average of 45-46% BTE. To confirm the record, the figure was certified by the German testing organisation TÜV SÜD and the China Automotive Technology and Research Center. Weichai had rapidly improved its engine technology over the years, first unveiling an engine with 50.23% BTE in 2020, then launching improved versions every year until the 2024 announcement. The record-breaking engine was a Weichai WP13 series engine, which is available in China for semi trucks as well as dump trucks.