NASA Wants To 'Send Your Name Around The Moon' In 2026 - Here's What That Means

The moon that has captured humanity's imagination for millenia. As an object so visible to the naked eye, yet so distant (approximately 239,000 miles from us), it's really no surprise. To date, just 12 people in our history have had the privilege of stepping on its surface, the first being Neil Armstrong, who had offered an historic soundbite to mark the occasion. Since Apollo 17 in 1972, nobody else has landed there. The space race had been won, and limited resources meant subsequent missions were ultimately cancelled. More than five decades later, though, these bold astronauts inspire millions with dreams of visiting the moon themselves. NASA's "Send Your Name with Artemis II" program, which is scheduled for next year, may be the next best thing for the vast majority of us who will probably never make the trip ourselves.

In September 2025, NASA declared that it was in the midst of a "Golden Age of innovation and exploration," and that a huge part of this effort is the upcoming Artemis II flight. It will be crewed by a quartet of astronauts: the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen along with Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman, and Victor Glover of NASA. The intent is not to land on the moon this time around, but to perform a flyby. Interested parties can apply before January 2026 to have their names added to a special SD card that will be aboard the spacecraft. Let's take a look at the significance of this flight, the wider Artemis program, and how you can get involved and claim a little piece of history for yourself.