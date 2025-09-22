Do You Really Need To Grease Your Car's Battery Terminals?
Something most of us find out after we learn to drive is that, when it comes to cars and driving, everyone has strong opinions and must-listen pieces of advice. The problem is, not everyone agrees, making it tricky to determine what you should or shouldn't do. For example, are winter tires worth the extra expense, and do you need to grease your car battery's terminals?
The latter is the question we are focusing on here, and it's important to zero in on the question carefully. Do you need to grease them? That's very different from asking whether you should grease them. So to answer the question head-on, no, you do not need to grease your car battery's terminals; you can just drop the battery straight in, connect it, and get on with it. However, that might not be the wisest move, as over time the connections could corrode, leading to a poor connection and trouble down the road.
So, the smart thing to do would be to apply a thin layer of grease. This will help prevent oxidation and corrosion from setting in on the battery's terminals, which should keep your connection stronger for a longer time. It's a quick little trick that improves your car's reliability for cheap, and that's an easy win we should all be taking.
Here's how to grease your battery's terminals
A new car battery will generally not come pre-greased. That would be messy, and the grease would likely attract heaps of dust and debris while sitting on the shelf of your local auto parts store before you buy it. Generally speaking, it's up to you to grease your own battery terminals. Fortunately, it's nice and easy, especially if you're fitting a brand-new battery. If you're not, then you'll need to clean your old car battery to get it ready.
Along with a new or cleaned-up older car battery, you'll also need some grease. Rather than opt for traditional lubricating grease, you'll want to get hold of some dielectric grease. Use a clean microfiber cloth to apply a thin layer to both the battery's terminals and cable connectors, then connect them — positive first, negative last. Doing this, in addition to keeping your battery clean, can help extend its life by two or three years. So it's well worth spending a little extra time when fitting your battery to ensure it's nicely greased up.