Do You Really Need To Grease Your Car's Battery Terminals?

Something most of us find out after we learn to drive is that, when it comes to cars and driving, everyone has strong opinions and must-listen pieces of advice. The problem is, not everyone agrees, making it tricky to determine what you should or shouldn't do. For example, are winter tires worth the extra expense, and do you need to grease your car battery's terminals?

The latter is the question we are focusing on here, and it's important to zero in on the question carefully. Do you need to grease them? That's very different from asking whether you should grease them. So to answer the question head-on, no, you do not need to grease your car battery's terminals; you can just drop the battery straight in, connect it, and get on with it. However, that might not be the wisest move, as over time the connections could corrode, leading to a poor connection and trouble down the road.

So, the smart thing to do would be to apply a thin layer of grease. This will help prevent oxidation and corrosion from setting in on the battery's terminals, which should keep your connection stronger for a longer time. It's a quick little trick that improves your car's reliability for cheap, and that's an easy win we should all be taking.