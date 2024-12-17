Does Your Jeep Need Winter Tires?
Winter can look dramatically different depending on whether you reside in a place like Minnesota or the palm-tree-populated coast of southern Florida, so the stock tires for Jeeps are the all-season variety. All-season tires are a good choice in a wide range of conditions from the scorching desert and humid South to the rainy northwestern coasts of Oregon and Washington. But how effective are all-season tires in wintry conditions that include accumulated layers of snow and slick ice?
It turns out that all-season tires may not be the best choice for your Jeep if you live in a region that experiences severe cold. In fact, you might want to install some winter tires, which provide several benefits over the all-season kind due to many design differences. In some areas far north, like Quebec and British Columbia in Canada, winter tires are even required.
And four-wheel- or all-wheel-drive systems don't negate the need for winter tires. "All-wheel drive, just like other safety systems such as traction control or ABS, doesn't improve traction, or create traction, it just maximizes the traction you have," TJ Campbell, testing manager of Tire Rack's Tire Information, told Autoweek. However, you might want to think twice before using winter tires in non-winter weather.
What makes winter tires different, and are they expensive?
While the easiest distinction to spot between winter tires and other varieties is the tread pattern, the differences go much further. The most significant advantage winter tires have on snow and ice is their unique composition that lets them remain pliable in frigid temperatures. For enhanced traction, more of the tire must be in contact with the road surface, and tires not made specifically for use in chilly weather are much stiffer due to their composition, making them less effective at grabbing the pavement.
Another factor to consider is tire width, with some experts recommending a winter tire in a smaller size. While wider tires perform beautifully in warmer and drier conditions, when presented with slush or powder they tend to remain on top of the snow, rather than digging into it.
For the best winter performance, you'll want to consider choosing one of the highest rated snow tire brands. While prices can vary, you're looking at up to $800 for a set of winter tires, and they'll last around 40,000 miles. While a bit more expensive than all-season tires, and wearing out sooner, you'll not only be able to use your winter tires for multiple seasons, but also extend the life of your all-season tires. (And regardless of the time of year, to maximize lifespan, you'll want to avoid some terrible habits that are slashing the life of your tires fast.)
Are winter tires only good if it snows, and when should they be installed?
One of the misconceptions about winter tires is that there must be snow or ice on the roads in order for them to be useful. On the contrary, their performance has just as much to do with the outside temperature. Since winter tires are more flexible in cold weather, even if the streets are dry, they will perform better than all-season variants. Therefore, you don't need to reside in a region that's perpetually covered in snow over the season, only one that sees regular temperatures drop below 45 degrees regardless of frozen precipitation.
When to switch to winter tires depends on your region and when severe weather tends to move in. For many areas, installing winter tires around Thanksgiving and removing them around April is a good rule of thumb. Another indication to switch to winter treads is if you routinely can see your breath when you step outside, which typically occurs around 45 degrees.