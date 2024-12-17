Does Your Jeep Need Winter Tires?

Winter can look dramatically different depending on whether you reside in a place like Minnesota or the palm-tree-populated coast of southern Florida, so the stock tires for Jeeps are the all-season variety. All-season tires are a good choice in a wide range of conditions from the scorching desert and humid South to the rainy northwestern coasts of Oregon and Washington. But how effective are all-season tires in wintry conditions that include accumulated layers of snow and slick ice?

It turns out that all-season tires may not be the best choice for your Jeep if you live in a region that experiences severe cold. In fact, you might want to install some winter tires, which provide several benefits over the all-season kind due to many design differences. In some areas far north, like Quebec and British Columbia in Canada, winter tires are even required.

And four-wheel- or all-wheel-drive systems don't negate the need for winter tires. "All-wheel drive, just like other safety systems such as traction control or ABS, doesn't improve traction, or create traction, it just maximizes the traction you have," TJ Campbell, testing manager of Tire Rack's Tire Information, told Autoweek. However, you might want to think twice before using winter tires in non-winter weather.

