Ducati Diavel V4 Motorcycle: How Fast Is The Bike & Is It Good For Beginners?

I've been riding for a few decades now, and my thoughts on beginner bikes are simple: get something small, cheap (preferably used), and with a relatively low amount of power. I've had the opportunity to test out one of Ducati's newest bikes, the XDiavel V4, which shares just about everything with the Diavel except for riding position, and it doesn't meet any of those criteria. It's big, powerful — with nearly 170 hp and a top speed above 150 mph — and expensive; not a good recipe for beginners.

There are a lot of great newbie-friendly bikes out there. Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Suzuki, Harley-Davidson, Indian, and BMW all make small-displacement motorcycles that provide excellent learning platforms for new riders. And if you're new to riding, small motorcycles with limited power are typically the key to success. Large motorcycles can be harder to maneuver, especially if you haven't mastered the finer points of throttle, clutch, and brake control. Or, worse yet, a bike that's too powerful could overwhelm you at speed, causing an even bigger accident.

The best beginner bikes are also inexpensive. Why? Because you're very likely going to tip over your bike at the beginning of your riding journey. It could be when you're moving into a tight parking spot, trying to turn abruptly, or just practicing figure eights in your local parking lot. And the cheaper the bike, the less that little lay-down will hurt your wallet (and hopefully your feelings).