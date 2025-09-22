Ducati Diavel V4 Motorcycle: How Fast Is The Bike & Is It Good For Beginners?
I've been riding for a few decades now, and my thoughts on beginner bikes are simple: get something small, cheap (preferably used), and with a relatively low amount of power. I've had the opportunity to test out one of Ducati's newest bikes, the XDiavel V4, which shares just about everything with the Diavel except for riding position, and it doesn't meet any of those criteria. It's big, powerful — with nearly 170 hp and a top speed above 150 mph — and expensive; not a good recipe for beginners.
There are a lot of great newbie-friendly bikes out there. Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Suzuki, Harley-Davidson, Indian, and BMW all make small-displacement motorcycles that provide excellent learning platforms for new riders. And if you're new to riding, small motorcycles with limited power are typically the key to success. Large motorcycles can be harder to maneuver, especially if you haven't mastered the finer points of throttle, clutch, and brake control. Or, worse yet, a bike that's too powerful could overwhelm you at speed, causing an even bigger accident.
The best beginner bikes are also inexpensive. Why? Because you're very likely going to tip over your bike at the beginning of your riding journey. It could be when you're moving into a tight parking spot, trying to turn abruptly, or just practicing figure eights in your local parking lot. And the cheaper the bike, the less that little lay-down will hurt your wallet (and hopefully your feelings).
The Diavel V4's power and pricing should be barriers to entry
The Ducati Diavel is available in a few different forms, but the base version is the Diavel V4. It's powered by a massive 1,158cc V4 engine that makes 168 hp and 93 lb-ft of torque. Having ridden the XDiavel that's powered by the same engine, I confidently say that the Diavel V4 has too much power for beginners. If you're not ready for a bike that can hit triple-digit speeds easily, it will be too much to handle.
The Diavel has lots of rider aids like adjustable power modes, traction control, and wheelie control, but it's still one of the fastest cruiser motorcycles you can buy. The upper trim of the same bike, the Diavel V4 RS, adds even more power (182 hp) and, according to Ducati, will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 2.43 seconds. That's way too spicy for beginners, no matter how many rider aids you turn on.
On top of its speed and power, the standard Ducati Diavel has a starting price of nearly $28,490 (including $1,295 destination fee). The Diavel V4 RS is even more expensive, with a starting price of $41,290. Let's not forget Ducati's partnership with Bentley either, which makes the Diavel for Bentley an expensive relative, with a starting price of $70,000. In my opinion, no matter how wealthy you are, any of those price tags is far too large for a beginner bike.
We recommend the Scrambler (and some other small bikes) for newbies
As stated earlier, there are a lot of great beginner bikes available from many different brands. If you're looking for a cruiser, the Honda Rebel, even in its big 1100cc configuration, is easy to handle and learn on, though smaller versions will be cheaper. Harley-Davidson offers bikes like the Sportster S, while Indian has the Scout and the Chief, both of which are much more affordable than the Diavel. All three of those options also come straight from the factory with a significant helping of attitude and style.
There are also 300cc options from Yamaha that are ideal for beginners. These include sporty selections like the R3 and MT-03. New riders could even opt for its small cruiser-style bike, the V-Star 250. Need more displacement? The Bolt R-Spec has you covered with 942ccs of V-Twin power.
If none of those options appeal to you and you really must have a Ducati for your first bike, the Scrambler is the best starting point for a beginner. I have recent experience with the Scrambler, and it has adequate power without being overwhelming, even for new riders. It's also significantly less expensive than the Diavel; the base Scrambler Icon Dark is about one-third the cost of a new Diavel at just under $10,000, and its upright riding position will be more comfortable for new riders.