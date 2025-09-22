How Long Does It Take An Aircraft Carrier To Cross The Pacific?

The Pacific Ocean encompasses over 62 million square miles, which equates to roughly one-third of the Earth's total surface area. It's both the largest and the deepest of the three major oceans, dwarfing the Atlantic Ocean (which aircraft carriers traverse routinely) in every respect . It has an average depth of 14,040 feet and is home to the world's deepest known point (the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench), sitting at 36,070 feet below the surface. U.S. Navy often finds itself in the Pacific Ocean, and its most advanced aircraft carrier or one of its forthcoming sister ships will likely have to trek across its wide expanse.

The actual flank (top) speeds for most Navy vessels are classified to keep would-be enemies from knowing their true operational capabilities, but we do have a good idea of how fast they can travel. Both Nimitz-class and the newer Ford-class carrier (with powerful Bechtel A1B PWR nuclear reactors that deliver three times the power of a Nimitz-class carrier's A4W reactor) generally cruise at around 20 knots, but can easily reach sustained speeds of over 30 knots (35 mph).

A straight-line journey across the Pacific Ocean — say from the Naval Air Station (NAS) North Island in San Diego to U.S. Fleet Activities in Yokosuka, Japan — is roughly 5,150 nautical miles. Assuming it was running continuously at 30 knots per hour, it would take approximately 183 hours, or nearly eight days to reach the other side of the Pacific.