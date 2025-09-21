Why Did Buick Discontinue The Encore?

While it may have seemed sudden, sources like GM Authority claim that Buick may have been planning to discontinue the Encore for quite a while. According to their reports, General Motors planned to phase out the Encore after the Encore GX was introduced, noting that Buick had removed some of the Encore's trim levels as it built up the Encore GX instead. By 2021, the Encore only had two trims compared to the six it had back in 2018. With the Encore discontinued, GM planned to increase production of other models, such as the ever-popular Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Even though its discontinuation was possibly planned, the Encore's initial success was not. GM's Vehicle Analysis Manager Ron Sessions told Edmunds that the South Korean-made Encore was initially seen as weird and awkward as GM attempted to figure out how to make fuel efficient cars.

However, it ended up appealing to a large segment of American car buyers. "Buick was in a tailspin for years," Sessions explained. "The Encore was a chance to be first in a new segment, and it brought in customers that Buick might not have otherwise attracted." The original Encore may be gone now, but the Encore GX lives on, comfortable, reliable, and packed with new tech.