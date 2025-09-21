Chrysler 426 HEMI Vs Chevy 454 Vs Ford 429 Boss: Which Big Block Engine Comes Out On Top?

The late 1960s and early 1970s were the golden age of muscle cars. Packed with charisma, outrageous power, and ostentatious design, they thrived during the muscle car wars of the mid-1960s. Chrysler and Dodge fueled the battle by pairing the "HEMI" with big block motors, creating the legendary 426 HEMI. Built for racing, the 426 steamrolled the competition, winning the 1964 NASCAR championship. The HEMI was so dominant that it was banned for the 1965 season. The racing HEMI was so good that it was banned for the 1965 NASCAR season. Once reinstated, HEMI engines returned to NASCAR and won in subsequent years. Taking "Race on Sunday and sell it on Monday" seriously, the 426 HEMI was equipped in various models such as the Dodge Coronet, Charger, Plymouth Belvedere, and more.

The 426 HEMI, combined with two 4-barrel 685 CFM Carter carburetors, allowed an impressive compression ratio of 10.25:1 for the production variant, while the race version had a higher 12.5:1 CR. The street version of the HEMI produced an epic 425 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque, an unbelievably high figure for the time.

These incredible numbers were possible only because of the hemispherical combustion chamber inspired by the P-47 Fighter aircraft's V16, which improved airflow, reduced heat loss, and allowed for higher compression ratios and efficiency. The 426 HEMI quickly achieved icon status, and even today, sought-after cars such as the Dodge Charger R/T, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Coronet with HEMI engines command six figures. At the same time, rare models like the Plymouth 'HEMI'Cuda Convertible and the Dodge Charger Daytona can fetch millions.