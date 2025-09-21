Toyota May Not Own Subaru, But It Does Have A Big Stake

We live in an era where a few companies own a significant number of the world's most recognizable car brands. A company like Stellantis owns brands including Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, Ram Trucks, Fiat, and others. Those are just the brands easily accessible in the United States, as Stellantis also owns brands such as Citroën and Opel that have a minimal footprint stateside. Not all motor companies have their arms quite as wide, though. For instance, take Toyota. When it comes to the brands known in the United States, the Japanese automaker only owns the Toyota namesake brand and the luxury brand Lexus. While those may be the only two it directly owns, that is not to say that it doesn't have a stake in other companies as well. One of those is the Japanese company Subaru.

This relationship between Toyota and Subaru dates back to 2005, when Toyota acquired an 8.7% stake in Fuji Heavy Industries, Subaru's parent company. This was a stake previously owned by General Motors. That percentage would grow over the years, and in 2019, Toyota increased its stake to a full 20% of voting rights in Subaru, which is where it remains to this day. This allows Subaru to continue operating as its own independent company, while giving Toyota some level of input. While the financial implications for both companies of this deal are, of course, crucial, as is the case with any business deal, what makes Toyota's investment in Subaru particularly crucial is how the two companies collaborate on manufacturing and designing vehicles that they can both sell.