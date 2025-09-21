Every Auto Part Brand Holley Performance Owns Today

It's probably safe to assume that the name Holley doesn't mean much to folks who do not keep up with the world of high-performance automobiles and the instruments it takes to make them go vroom. But for those with gears perpetually on the brain, Holley Performance Brands (HPB) is a veritable one-stop shop for virtually anything you might need to keep a car, truck, or SUV purring like the proverbial kitten.

That has been true for over a century now, with the then-teenaged George and Earl Holley kicking their Pennsylvania-based carburetor company into high gear in the late 1800s. After wowing none other than Henry Ford with their automotive prowess, the Holleys would become pioneers in the carburetor business. Eventually, they branched out from the design of high-octane carburetors to the development of complete fuel systems built to give any vehicle that uses them some serious punch under the hood.

Though the founding Holleys are no longer around, HPB is still very much a leader in the high-performance automotive game. Of course, no company has ever risen to become one of the top choices among the gearheads of the world without a little help from some friends. And over the last 120-plus years, Holley Performance has developed partnerships with some of the bigger names in the business. Team Holley has even purchased several of them, now counting dozens of automotive parts makers under its ownership banner.