Every Auto Part Brand Holley Performance Owns Today
It's probably safe to assume that the name Holley doesn't mean much to folks who do not keep up with the world of high-performance automobiles and the instruments it takes to make them go vroom. But for those with gears perpetually on the brain, Holley Performance Brands (HPB) is a veritable one-stop shop for virtually anything you might need to keep a car, truck, or SUV purring like the proverbial kitten.
That has been true for over a century now, with the then-teenaged George and Earl Holley kicking their Pennsylvania-based carburetor company into high gear in the late 1800s. After wowing none other than Henry Ford with their automotive prowess, the Holleys would become pioneers in the carburetor business. Eventually, they branched out from the design of high-octane carburetors to the development of complete fuel systems built to give any vehicle that uses them some serious punch under the hood.
Though the founding Holleys are no longer around, HPB is still very much a leader in the high-performance automotive game. Of course, no company has ever risen to become one of the top choices among the gearheads of the world without a little help from some friends. And over the last 120-plus years, Holley Performance has developed partnerships with some of the bigger names in the business. Team Holley has even purchased several of them, now counting dozens of automotive parts makers under its ownership banner.
Holley owns more than 60 different performance auto part brands
We should go ahead and clarify that "dozens of automotive parts makers" translates to Holley Performance Brands claiming a total of 67 different brands among its current ownership portfolio. And no, we were hardly overstating the fact when we claimed many of those brands rank among the most notable in the high-performance auto arena. That list currently includes: ACCEL, ADS, AEM, AEM EV, Amp'd, Anvil Off-Road, and APR. Moving on to the Bs and Cs, Holley also owns B&M, Baer Brakes, Brawler, Bright Earth, and Brothers Trucks, as well as Callaway Cars, Carroll Shelby Wheels, direct from the house of the legendary auto designer, CataClean, and Classic Instruments.
In the D, E, F, and G categories, Demon, DeWitts, DiabloSport (aka maker of the 5.7 Hemi Tuner), Dinan, Drake Muscle Cars, Earl's, and Edge are also owned by Holley Performance, along with Fender Gripper, Flowmaster, Flowmonster, Flowtech Exhaust, Frostbite Cooling, and Garrett Turbochargers. Moving on to H, Halibrand, Hans, Hays, and Hilborn are part of the family too, as are HK Wheels, Holley, Holley EFI, Hooker, Hooker Blackheart, and Hurst.
Continuing the alphabetical breakdown, Holley Performance also owns Lakewood and Legendary Wheels, as well as Mallory, Mr. Gasket, MSD, NOS, Pro Connect, Pulsar, Quick Fuel Technology, Quick Time, Racepak, RaceQuip, Range Technology, REKUDO, Retro Bright, Rev Wheels, and Rocket Racing Wheels. Rounding out the list of Holley's holdings are Scott Drake, Simpson Motorcycle, Sniper, SPAL Fans, Speartech, Stilo, Superchips, Weiand, White Box, and XDR. And in all honesty, if you can't find the gear you need from that list of esteemed auto part makers, we really don't know what to tell you.