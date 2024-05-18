Everything To Know About The 5.7 HEMI Diablosport Tuner

The 5.7 HEMI is one of the most recognizable and celebrated American engines ever made. It's a beast of a power plant, with up to 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque on tap — right out of the box. For an engine that is found in muscle cars and pickup trucks alike, the 5.7 HEMI is both versatile and downright overkill for most people. However, for the small percentage of the population that views a 5.7L hemispherical chamber V8 as "meant for civilians", there are some tried-and-tested ways to squeeze even more out of the HEMI.

Engine tuning is one of the easiest and most cost-effective methods of boosting power and torque figures from most performance motors, including the 5.7 HEMI. While there are many ways to remap a car's engine control unit to optimize performance, handheld tuners — like the Diablosport inTune i3 Tuner for the 5.7 HEMI — are the easiest and most cost-effective way to make modifications to a HEMI's engine parameters and improve performance. Unlike dyno tuning, which requires a car to be tweaked in real-time on a rolling road, handheld tuners like the Diablosport come with preloaded 'maps' (or tunes) that make changes to the 5.7 HEMI's PCU (powertrain control module) at the touch of a button.

Once plugged into a 5.7 HEMI-powered car or truck's OBD II diagnostic port via an included cable, the Diablosport tuner is able to make adjustments to engine parameters including fuel and spark tables, throttle response, idle RPM, and torque delivery. Since most of those parameters are programmed from the factory with efficiency over performance in mind, a Diablosport tuner can extract an additional 14 horsepower and 18 lb-ft of torque from an otherwise stock 5.7 HEMI running 93 octane fuel, according to AmericanMuscle.com.