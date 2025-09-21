If You're An AARP Member, These Auto Perks Are Worth Using
Even though some may view aging as a roadblock to getting the most out of life, the truth is quite the opposite. As you get up in years, you'll find a new world of savings and discounts open up before your eyes. Government policies requiring increased aid to elderly citizens started becoming commonplace in the 1930s during the Great Depression. Since then, it's become standard in countless American industries — from dining and entertainment to healthcare and phone plans like AT&T's 55+ — to cater to more cost-conscious senior citizens through discounted goods and services.
The auto industry is no exception to this way of thinking. Those 55 and over can find no shortage of ways to save on car parts, regular services, rentals, and more through their favorite services. These perks are easiest to come by for those who are members of the non-profit organization AARP, which often partners with businesses and programs to create special opportunities and benefits for seniors. While you don't have to be over 55 to join AARP, many of these discounts have seniors in mind. Whether you're a casual driver or a longtime auto enthusiast, you're bound to find something that suits your car needs and makes your life easier.
Save $100 on Montway auto transport
Moving to another state can be a tumultuous process with many logistical issues to figure out. One of the most perplexing challenges is finding out how to get your car from point A to point B in a manageable way. While some may opt to drive it to their destination, that can be impractical for others, especially those traveling long distances or who have lots of large items to transport. Using a service to take your car to its new destination can save a lot of headaches associated with this, but it can be out of the price range of some.
However, being an AARP member can help take a big bite out of this expense. Montway Auto Transport, one of the country's top-rated car transport companies, allows up to $100 worth of savings to AARP members. The process is relatively simple, starting by entering information about you and your car to receive a quote. Once your order is booked, you'll be assigned a trucker. The trucker will meet you to pick up the car following a brief inspection. From there, Montway takes your car to its intended location, notifies you when it's ready, and allows you to perform one last inspection. No upfront payment is required, and the service is fully insured. The team is also able to be contacted at any point with live customer support. To get the AARP benefits, be sure to enter "AARP" as a promo code during checkout, after which you will be required to enter your specific membership information.
Spend as little as $5.50 a month of Allstate Roadside Assistance
No one ever anticipates their car breaking down while on the road, but it is nevertheless a reality all drivers must be ready for. While a good insurance plan can be of benefit for helping financially recover from losses and damage, there are other instances where you may need help with less severe but still bothersome problems, which is where roadside assistance can be of benefit. Allstate gives AARP members an easy gateway to such services at a greatly reduced rate.
Allstate provides three annual plans that AARP members can opt into for up to a 20% discount on their first year of service. The plan that works best for you depends on your driving habits. The first is a Roadside Assist plan for $5.50 a month ($66 a year), best for those who don't do a lot of driving. This option gives you access to 24-hour road assistant services such as tire changes, battery jumps, fuel delivery, and more, along with 10-mile tow coverage.
The second tier is the Roadside Advantage plan for $6.33 a month ($76 a year). Advantage is well-suited for more moderate drivers who commute to work, providing the same perks as the Assist plan but with a $1,500 reimbursement to cover car fixes and expenses, as well as a twice-annual tire change up to $100. The final option for those who regularly drive long distances is the $10.92 monthly ($131 a year) Roadside Elite plan. This allows for up to 100-mile towing coverage and $250 worth of tire changes.
Get discounted Valvoline oil changes
One of the most important car maintenance elements to attend to is your oil changes. If you don't change your vehicle's oil on a regular basis, you put it at risk of malfunction, as fresh oil is needed to power and lubricate its engine and other crucial components. Getting this important service is something that those with an AARP membership can save on.
Members of the organization can receive 15% off drive-thru oil changes from Valvoline Instant Oil Change. A coupon for this service can be found on Valvoline's website and can be emailed, texted, or printed. Along with the oil change itself, those servicing your car will also perform an 18-point maintenance inspection, which includes checks on your oil and air filters, transmission, and radiator. While this deal sadly doesn't include battery inspections, it can still prove to be a greatly useful and thorough service for most needs.
Valvoline is an especially well-known and liked service, both as a high-quality motor oil brand and for its convenience as a service, allowing customers to stay in their cars for the duration of the inspection. On top of that, it's incredibly widespread with over 2,000 service locations within the United States and Canada.