If You're An AARP Member, These Auto Perks Are Worth Using

Moving to another state can be a tumultuous process with many logistical issues to figure out. One of the most perplexing challenges is finding out how to get your car from point A to point B in a manageable way. While some may opt to drive it to their destination, that can be impractical for others, especially those traveling long distances or who have lots of large items to transport. Using a service to take your car to its new destination can save a lot of headaches associated with this, but it can be out of the price range of some.

However, being an AARP member can help take a big bite out of this expense. Montway Auto Transport, one of the country's top-rated car transport companies, allows up to $100 worth of savings to AARP members. The process is relatively simple, starting by entering information about you and your car to receive a quote. Once your order is booked, you'll be assigned a trucker. The trucker will meet you to pick up the car following a brief inspection. From there, Montway takes your car to its intended location, notifies you when it's ready, and allows you to perform one last inspection. No upfront payment is required, and the service is fully insured. The team is also able to be contacted at any point with live customer support. To get the AARP benefits, be sure to enter "AARP" as a promo code during checkout, after which you will be required to enter your specific membership information.