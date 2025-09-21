These Are The Cheapest SUVs To Insure, According To LendingTree

Sticker shock doesn't always happen at the dealership when buying a new car. In all the excitement, it's easy to overlook the cost of insurance. However, some research before signing on the dotted line may help avoid surprises when protecting your new ride. It's a wise move, as CNBC reports that a full-coverage car insurance policy costs 12% more in 2025 than last year and is up 50% since 2020. Through its ValuePenguin research arm, LendingTree got right to the heart of the matter with a study comparing insurance costs for popular SUVs.

The Honda CR-V earned bragging rights as the least expensive SUV to insure, with an average annual cost of $2,669. Buyers of its smaller stablemate, the HR-V, can expect to pay slightly more, at $2,681. Completing the podium for cheap insurance is the Chevrolet Traverse, with an annual insurance bill of $2,760. Only the Traverse and Honda Pilot offer three-row seating among the top ten vehicles on LendingTree's list.