Why Do Boeing Planes Start With A '7'?

From the 707 to the 787 Dreamliner, the names of Boeing's commercial jets all have one thing in common: they all start (and end) with the number seven. The tradition has been part of the company's history since the 1950s. And while some might theorize it has something to do with trigonometry or the number of passengers that can fit inside, the real explanation is something much simpler: It's just the way every Boeing passenger jet has been numbered in the years since World War II.

Since the post-war era, Boeing's propeller-powered aircraft have been designated with numbers in the 300 and 400 range, turbines in the 500 range, missiles and rockets in the 600s, and jet-powered commercial aircraft in the 700s. In the run-up to Boeing's first jetliner (the 367-80 prototype) entering service as the first of the 700s, the company's marketing executives felt "707" had a smoother, more memorable sound than plain old "700."

With this small tweak, the 707 not only became Boeing's first successful commercial jet but also set the naming template for all its future "7" aircraft to come.