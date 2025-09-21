Why Do People Put Black Profile Pictures On Facebook? Here's What It Means

Social media is a way for users to express themselves through a mix of video, audio, photos, and text. But sometimes, expression comes in the form of something simple like profile pics. That's especially true on Meta's Facebook, where profile images can be blacked out for a variety of social causes. This was the case back in 2016, when many Facebook users began using all-black profile pics to protest Donald Trump's win in that year's presidential election. The same thing happened again in 2024. The trend has evolved beyond politics, as black pics were used in 2018 to raise awareness over domestic violence.

Perhaps one of the most memorable moments of black profile pics came in 2020 on Instagram, another company owned by Meta. Members of the entertainment industry, including actors and musicians, used the move as a way to draw attention to the murder of George Floyd, on what was dubbed "Black Tuesday." This act of social media solidarity caught on and eventually spread to other platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).

But black profile pics don't always signal nationally organized social justice campaigns. Some people can use them to show support for local protests or to spotlight specific events in their area. Or maybe they're in mourning over a friend, loved one, or even an admired public figure. However, it can also be done because the user doesn't care to show a pic. It's another way of saying "I just don't think a photo is all that important."