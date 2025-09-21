Why Do People Put Black Profile Pictures On Facebook? Here's What It Means
Social media is a way for users to express themselves through a mix of video, audio, photos, and text. But sometimes, expression comes in the form of something simple like profile pics. That's especially true on Meta's Facebook, where profile images can be blacked out for a variety of social causes. This was the case back in 2016, when many Facebook users began using all-black profile pics to protest Donald Trump's win in that year's presidential election. The same thing happened again in 2024. The trend has evolved beyond politics, as black pics were used in 2018 to raise awareness over domestic violence.
Perhaps one of the most memorable moments of black profile pics came in 2020 on Instagram, another company owned by Meta. Members of the entertainment industry, including actors and musicians, used the move as a way to draw attention to the murder of George Floyd, on what was dubbed "Black Tuesday." This act of social media solidarity caught on and eventually spread to other platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).
But black profile pics don't always signal nationally organized social justice campaigns. Some people can use them to show support for local protests or to spotlight specific events in their area. Or maybe they're in mourning over a friend, loved one, or even an admired public figure. However, it can also be done because the user doesn't care to show a pic. It's another way of saying "I just don't think a photo is all that important."
Digital expression goes beyond black squares
Social media users have expressed themselves and spoken out for various causes using methods other than posting black profile pics. One example is the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, France, when Facebook, an app that many are deleting for various reasons, allowed users to overlay their profile pics with the country's flag. Millions of people around the world took advantage of the feature as a way of displaying sympathy for the victims and showing support for the city.
Facebook users were also given access to another tool in 2015, which allowed them to incorporate a rainbow flag onto their profile pics. This was the result of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that all bans on gay marriage were unconstitutional. Once again, millions of users changed their pics to reflect the event. Facebook users could also begin displaying a profile frame showcasing the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. The frame was accessed through Profile Picture Frames and could be switched out at any time.
Beyond changing profile pics, hashtagging remains one of the quickest and most effective ways for social media users to get involved. Though platforms like Instagram don't give you the ability to follow hashtags, using them lets you show how you lean both socially and politically. It also allows you to join a much bigger conversation. It's a form of digital activism that helps give a voice to anyone wanting to share their views.