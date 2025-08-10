5 Reasons To Delete Your Facebook Account ASAP

Facebook is one of the platforms that has frequently fallen victim to data breaches, exposing the personal information of millions of users to third parties. The data is then misused by hackers for fraud and online crimes. One such example that gained worldwide attention was the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook Scandal of 2018, during which the data of about 87 million Facebook users was stolen to identify the user profiles matching a certain motive and use them for a greater political agenda.

The Guardian reported that Christopher Wylie (one of the individuals involved in obtaining the data) admitted, "We exploited Facebook to harvest millions of people's profiles. And built models to exploit what we knew about them and target their inner demons. That was the basis the entire company was built on." After severe criticism, Facebook said that it will inform everyone whose data has been misused in the scandal.

In 2021, it became the center of another controversy when the Irish Data Protection Commission became aware of a data breach, exposing the data of 533 million users on a hacking forum. Consequently, it has become evident that the data on social media sites, specifically Facebook, is not safe. Anything you upload, from the tiniest of achievements to a major life update, can be misused by those lurking in the dark to mint money off your information.