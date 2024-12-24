How To Remove A Facebook Account That's Been Saved Across All Of Your Devices

While there are already plenty of other social media platforms available today, you still keep your Facebook account around for a variety of reasons. Perhaps it's where you connect with friends and family, get neighborhood updates, or maybe even stay updated on your favorite small businesses. With how often you use the app, it's always a good idea to change some Facebook privacy settings to make sure you're safe from unwanted breaches.

One of those safety precautions is removing accounts from across your devices. This could mean deleting someone else's account from your device that they once borrowed. Or logging out of your own account from a shared or public device like a library computer, and from devices you no longer use or have access to, such as an old tablet or a lost phone. If you also suspect that someone unauthorized is logging into your Facebook account, you can remove it from their device. Ultimately, this helps ensure only your primary devices have access to your account. We'll walk you through how to remove a Facebook account from your current device and all your other devices.