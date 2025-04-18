Why Did Instagram Discontinue The Ability To Follow Hashtags?

If you've noticed that posts from your favorite hashtags have mysteriously vanished from your Instagram feed, you're not imagining things. In late 2024, Instagram quietly pulled the plug on the ability to follow hashtags — a feature that had been around since 2017 and was once a popular way to track interests and discover niche communities.

So, why the change? While Instagram did not make an official statement explaining the move, it appears to be part of a broader effort at improving content quality and cutting down on spam. Over time, the hashtag-following feature became a magnet for irrelevant posts, bots, and clickbait, altogether making your feed messier, not better. Plus, with the algorithm doing more heavy lifting when it comes to curating what you see on Instagram, hashtags just weren't pulling their weight anymore.

Let's break down exactly what changed, why it matters, and what other ways you can still use hashtags (yep, they're not completely gone).