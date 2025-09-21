Pagans Motorcycle Club: Where Did The Biker Gang Start And What Is It Known For?

The Pagans Motorcycle Club is one of the most famous 1%er outlaw gangs in the world and was founded in 1959 by Lou Dobkin in Prince George's County, Maryland. In its earliest days, there were just 13 riders who wore denim jackets with embroidered designs rather than the three-piece patches typically used by other clubs. It wasn't a violent club to start, just a bunch of guys riding Harley-Davidsons and internationally-made Triumph motorcycles. However, by 1965, the club's reputation took a turn when it was labeled as part of the "1% of motorcyclists who caused problems" in newspaper headlines after numerous incidents and sustained crime.

But the Pagans didn't mind the bad press; they embraced their new persona, going as far as inventing the "1%er" patch, a symbol later adopted by most outlaw clubs. This defiant action defined the club's rebellious identity and shaped how outlaw motorcycle gangs presented themselves. As time passed, the Pagans grew under leaders like John "Satan" Marron and reached thousands of members in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The club is notorious for violent racketeering, drug trafficking, and other organized crime.