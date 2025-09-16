Ace Hardware's Milwaukee Outdoor Tool Sale Is On - Here's How Deep The Deals Go

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With cool fall air rapidly taking over weather reports throughout the Northern Hemisphere, many folks are no doubt thinking it's almost time to put their yard care tools away for the season. It is, of course, also time to make one final push to get your yard looking sharp for the winter months that lie ahead. And if you need a little extra gear for that push, you might consider hitting up your local Ace Hardware, as the retail chain is currently having a sale on tools best used in the great outdoors.

More specifically, Ace Hardware is hosting a sale on Milwaukee brand outdoor tools. Gear from the Techtronic Industries-owned tool brand has, of course, long been available for purchase within the walls of Ace Hardware outlets, and these days is also sold through its online storefront. However, those devices are not often the subject of in-house sales. And if you need new Milwaukee equipment, the chain is celebrating fall landscaping season by knocking a full $50 off of some of the brand's tools.

Before you get too excited, you should know that the sale is only available to consumers who are members of the Ace Rewards program. The good news is that you should be able to sign up for the free rewards program at any time and still get the $50 off deal for select Milwaukee tools.