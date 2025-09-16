Ace Hardware's Milwaukee Outdoor Tool Sale Is On - Here's How Deep The Deals Go
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With cool fall air rapidly taking over weather reports throughout the Northern Hemisphere, many folks are no doubt thinking it's almost time to put their yard care tools away for the season. It is, of course, also time to make one final push to get your yard looking sharp for the winter months that lie ahead. And if you need a little extra gear for that push, you might consider hitting up your local Ace Hardware, as the retail chain is currently having a sale on tools best used in the great outdoors.
More specifically, Ace Hardware is hosting a sale on Milwaukee brand outdoor tools. Gear from the Techtronic Industries-owned tool brand has, of course, long been available for purchase within the walls of Ace Hardware outlets, and these days is also sold through its online storefront. However, those devices are not often the subject of in-house sales. And if you need new Milwaukee equipment, the chain is celebrating fall landscaping season by knocking a full $50 off of some of the brand's tools.
Before you get too excited, you should know that the sale is only available to consumers who are members of the Ace Rewards program. The good news is that you should be able to sign up for the free rewards program at any time and still get the $50 off deal for select Milwaukee tools.
Here's which Milwaukee Tools are included in Ace Hardware's sale
Ace Hardware has not made it explicitly clear just how long the Milwaukee Tools sale will last for its Ace Rewards members. But you can be sure it won't go on forever, so if there's an item you're hot to add to your outdoor power tool arsenal, you might be wise to check it out sooner rather than later. And yes, Ace has put an impressive selection of M18 FUEL tools on the block for this particular sale, each of which is powered by the same Lithium Ion battery tech that Milwaukee pioneered in the 1990s.
Among those tools are a few must-have Milwaukee devices, including Milwaukee's M18 16" Chainsaw, which is currently listed at $279, down from its normal price of $329. Also listed is the M18 Hedge Trimmer, which is selling for $229 instead of its regular retail price of $279. Milwaukee's 650 CFM Battery Backpack Blower is also on sale at $449 instead of $499. However, the best available deal in the sale may be the Milwaukee 16" String Trimmer Kit, which includes the tool along with one M18 battery pack an done charging station for just $299 instead of the normal $349.
Apart from those major power tools, the Ace Hardware sale also includes several other items from Milwaukee tools, including everything from measuring tapes and wrench sets to utility knives and pack-out bags. The savings are not, however, $50 across the board, with lower-priced items delivering a lower rebate to rewards members. But savings are savings, right?