How Big Is The Internet? Here's How Much Data Is On It

Since its inception, the internet has evolved to become possibly the most impactful modern invention of our time. All of a sudden, people had access to the world at their fingertips. But, have you ever wondered how big that 'world' is? Consider this: Netflix has streamed over a million hours of shows, thousands of hours of YouTube videos have been uploaded, and innumerable images have been posted to Instagram in the time it takes to read this sentence. The World Economic Forum claims that's only one internet minute, and it's only going to get busier.

So, how big is the internet, and how much data is out there? Well, the world had already made roughly 149 zettabytes (ZB) of data by 2024, and it's projected that by the end of 2025, that figure will be around 181 zettabytes. Some predictions speculate it will be slightly lower than that, at around the 175 ZB mark, but the difference is marginal. If you're curious as to what a zettabyte is, that's perfectly understandable given how large the figure is. In standard decimal units, one zettabyte is equivalent to one trillion gigabytes of data, putting it in the realm of numbers that the human mind can't quite comprehend the size of. This really gives you an idea of the scale you're working with when talking about the size of the internet.