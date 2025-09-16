Costco Members Can Score This DeWalt Jack At A Lower Price Than What Lowe's Offers

When you're planning on buying new name-brand tools, it's always important to sniff around a bit for the best possible bargains from a variety of different retailers. Paying sticker price may be the most hassle-free option, especially depending on what's around you, but it could only benefit you in the long run to knock a few bucks off wherever you can.

Case in point, let's say you're in the market for a new DeWalt 3-Ton Steel Service Jack. Your first inclination will probably be to visit a hardware store that's authorized to sell DeWalt products, such as Lowe's. Indeed, you could get this particular jack from Lowe's for $199.00.

However, if you don't mind going off the beaten path a little bit and getting things delivered instead of buying in person, it may behoove you to pay a visit to Costco's website. Costco only sells a small variety of DeWalt tools, but in this particular case, that small variety is enough. If you visit Costco's website, you'll find that exact same model of DeWalt 3-Ton Steel Service Jack that's available at Lowe's.

The difference is in the price tag: Compared to the $199.00 you would spend to get the jack from Lowe's, it would cost you about $14 less at $174.99. Assuming you have an active Costco membership to get you in the proverbial door, you can save a pretty decent amount of cash.