Costco Members Can Score This DeWalt Jack At A Lower Price Than What Lowe's Offers
When you're planning on buying new name-brand tools, it's always important to sniff around a bit for the best possible bargains from a variety of different retailers. Paying sticker price may be the most hassle-free option, especially depending on what's around you, but it could only benefit you in the long run to knock a few bucks off wherever you can.
Case in point, let's say you're in the market for a new DeWalt 3-Ton Steel Service Jack. Your first inclination will probably be to visit a hardware store that's authorized to sell DeWalt products, such as Lowe's. Indeed, you could get this particular jack from Lowe's for $199.00.
However, if you don't mind going off the beaten path a little bit and getting things delivered instead of buying in person, it may behoove you to pay a visit to Costco's website. Costco only sells a small variety of DeWalt tools, but in this particular case, that small variety is enough. If you visit Costco's website, you'll find that exact same model of DeWalt 3-Ton Steel Service Jack that's available at Lowe's.
The difference is in the price tag: Compared to the $199.00 you would spend to get the jack from Lowe's, it would cost you about $14 less at $174.99. Assuming you have an active Costco membership to get you in the proverbial door, you can save a pretty decent amount of cash.
The jack is $14 cheaper at Costco
Of course, there are two caveats to this cheaper price tag. The first is that, based on the jack's page on Costco's website, this offer is only available for online purchase, so you can't get it from a physical Costco warehouse. The shipping and handling is included in the price, which is nice, but you will have to wait around a week from the day you order before you actually get it.
The other hiccup is that you need a Costco membership to take advantage of this deal. If you already have a membership, great, but if you don't, you'll need to spend at least $65 more to get it, which naturally devalues the deal a fair bit. On the bright side, you'd have a Costco membership for a year afterward, which could yield other benefits later down the line when you want to buy a new TV or get maintenance on your car.