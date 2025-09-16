Roku's Latest Release Isn't A Streaming Stick, It's A New Smart Device Altogether

Although arguably best known for its TVs and streaming sticks, Roku is no stranger to Smart Home gadgets. Some of the company's devices have varied from multicolored Smart strip lighting to video doorbells and security cameras, alongside a wide range of Smart TVs. Roku's newest product is something a little different, though. It's a Smart Projector with the Roku Operating System built in.

The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube is like a Smart TV in a box. It comes packed with the usual Roku experience, including free use of The Roku Channel, Apple AirPlay compatibility, and access to third-party streaming apps like Netflix or Hulu. You can pick it up and play wherever you have an internet connection, whether you're inside at home or out in the yard. You could even use it to take movie nights on the road as a part of a smart camper setup.

Roku's Smart Projector will set you back by around $250, and comes in white, green, or gray. It also comes packed with access to some free content via The Roku Channel, which offers a rotating catalogue of TV and movies at no extra charge; meaning you won't need to worry about immediately dropping more money on app subscriptions just to use your new device. A Roku remote is also included, although you can opt to control it through the Roku smartphone app and voice commands instead, if you'd prefer.