Roku's Latest Release Isn't A Streaming Stick, It's A New Smart Device Altogether
Although arguably best known for its TVs and streaming sticks, Roku is no stranger to Smart Home gadgets. Some of the company's devices have varied from multicolored Smart strip lighting to video doorbells and security cameras, alongside a wide range of Smart TVs. Roku's newest product is something a little different, though. It's a Smart Projector with the Roku Operating System built in.
The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube is like a Smart TV in a box. It comes packed with the usual Roku experience, including free use of The Roku Channel, Apple AirPlay compatibility, and access to third-party streaming apps like Netflix or Hulu. You can pick it up and play wherever you have an internet connection, whether you're inside at home or out in the yard. You could even use it to take movie nights on the road as a part of a smart camper setup.
Roku's Smart Projector will set you back by around $250, and comes in white, green, or gray. It also comes packed with access to some free content via The Roku Channel, which offers a rotating catalogue of TV and movies at no extra charge; meaning you won't need to worry about immediately dropping more money on app subscriptions just to use your new device. A Roku remote is also included, although you can opt to control it through the Roku smartphone app and voice commands instead, if you'd prefer.
Everything you need to know about Roku's Smart Projector
The D1R Cube, aptly named for its shape and stature, comes loaded with a few interesting features and functionalities. Since it uses the Roku OS, it fits in with the wider Roku Smart Home ecosystem, meaning you can wirelessly hook it up to any Roku wireless speakers, soundbars, or subwoofers. Feel like having a more private home cinema experience? You can tune in with your headphones using the built-in Bluetooth 5.2.
While the projector can be used with other gear, the D1R Cube stands on its own. It has dual Dolby-certified five-watt speakers integrated, meaning you can enjoy movies without any other equipment at all. It also offers a full high-definition, 1080p viewing experience, and can project images all the way from 40 inches up to 150 inches (around 3.3 to 12.5 feet). The projector's brightness sits at 330 ANSI lumens, making it optimal for use in low-light conditions.
A couple of key features the Smart Projector brings to the table are the auto focus and auto keystone integrations. These Smart features help keep setup to the absolute minimum by adjusting the visuals for better image alignment and sharpness in whatever conditions you use it in. No more worrying about tilting and leveling the projector to perfection each time you boot it up, or having your immersion broken by realizing your movie looks just a little off during the big reveal.