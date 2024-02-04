How To Use Apple AirPlay On A Roku Device

From smart TVs to streaming sticks, Roku has made watching our favorite media easy. That's why it's become the go-to for cord-cutters who want to gather all of their streaming services in one place. However, even though Roku does a lot, you're probably always looking for ways to get the most out of your Roku device. If you own an Apple device, chances are there have been times when you wanted to stream your Apple content on the big screen. As many Apple owners know, its closed ecosystem often makes it difficult to stream content to non-Apple devices.

The good news is the company is increasingly embracing greater compatibility with third-party devices and services — and Roku is one of those devices. For example, you can access Apple TV on your Roku Device, and with AirPlay and Apple HomeKit, you can mirror your iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer directly to your Roku device. While you may still do most of your streaming directly from your Roku device, having the option to use AirPlay means you can share photos and videos and stream content from unsupported apps like Twitch to your TV.