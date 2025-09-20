Is It Safe To Keep Driving With The Low Coolant Light On?

Having worked in the motor trade for a good while, I have come across more than my fair share of warning lights on the dashboard. The chances are, everyone has come across a light on the dash at some point, and when it first happens, it can be a little daunting. The trick is to understand what each light means, so you know how to act. Some you can safely ignore for a short while, whereas others — like a flashing check engine light — are worth getting sorted pretty much immediately.

It wasn't uncommon for me to come across an old car with a traction control or airbag light on the dash, and, whether wise or not, I could happily ignore these for a short while. Sure, they need sorting, but I figured it was fine for me to at least continue my journey if one of these lights popped up on the dash. However, if a low coolant light ever jumped up on the dash, I would act a little differently. Rather than just logging it in my mind and carrying on, I would find somewhere to stop and then investigate a little further before driving on again. So, to answer the question posed by the heading directly, no, in my opinion, it is not safe to drive with the low coolant light on, and here's why.