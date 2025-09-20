How Serious Are Those 'Speed Enforced By Aircraft' Signs, Really?

The use of speed guns and speed cameras to prosecute speeding drivers is nothing new. However, not so widely known is the use of aircraft to clock speeding drivers. But just how seriously should you be taking this? And how widely deployed are they? First, let's state categorically that such speed traps do exist and prosecutions have resulted from information supplied by speed-limit enforcement aircraft. Typically, these aren't high-tech planes crammed with clever technology that captures speeds to fractions of a mile per hour. Rather, they use the old school method of two painted white lines and a stopwatch. It isn't something new to police forces either, with some states — including Colorado — having used such systems for over five decades.

For police forces, the use of airplanes allows them to discreetly monitor driver behavior. Once a speeder is noted by the airborne officers, the pilot radios waiting patrol cars with the necessary details. This includes the description of the vehicle, its location, and details of any traffic surrounding it. The pilot will continue to observe until he can confirm with his ground-based colleagues that the correct vehicle has been pulled over. There are no official nationwide statistics, but we know Florida delivers around 38,000 speeding tickets annually through this method. For comparison, in 2023, there were over 683,000 speeding tickets issued in the state.