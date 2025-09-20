Chevy Spark: Which Year Should You Avoid, According To Drivers?

The Chevrolet Spark spent a decade in U.S. showrooms as one of the smallest and cheapest new cars you could buy, aimed at budget commuters, students, and first-time buyers who needed a car that could squeeze into tight spaces. At its best, the Spark was inexpensive to own, easy to park, featured modern tech, and had a surprisingly tall cabin for a car under 150 inches long. But not every year fully lived up to that promise. A closer look at owner feedback, recalls, and service bulletins shows 2013, 2014, and 2015 stacking some of the most serious issues in the Chevy Spark's run.

The 2013 model year became known for engine trouble, particularly complaints of oil consumption and stalling. The following two years, 2014 and 2015, saw a spike in transmission failures, many of which involved costly CVT repairs that surfaced well before 100,000 miles. These years were also hit with multiple safety recalls, including hood-latch corrosion and, in some 2014 cars, front suspension defects.

By comparison, the rest of the vehicle's run — from 2016 through 2022, when Chevrolet discontinued the Spark — was quieter, with fewer serious issues reported and far less overlap between mechanical and safety concerns. That's why, more than a decade later, those early model years continue to stand out in forums, complaint databases, and GM's own documents. If you're wondering which Spark year to avoid, you don't have to look far — drivers have been warning about the same three model years for a decade.