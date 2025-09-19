Boeing Just Gave Us A Glimpse Of Its Next-Gen F/A-XX Fighter Jet Design

Boeing has released a sneak peek of its designs for the U.S. Navy's next-generation strike fighter, the F/A-XX. Unveiled at the Talihook Symposium in August 2025, the rendering has raised hopes that the sixth-generation fighter project may get off the ground despite a budgetary tug-of-war between the Pentagon and Congress threatening to stop the F/A-XX from ever seeing the skies. And while soaring costs, the rise of alternative unmanned aircraft, feasibility concerns, and budgetary conflicts with the F-47 caused the Pentagon to question the utility of the fighter, Boeing's latest rendering provides a glimpse of what might become the future of the Navy's strike capabilities.

Part of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) family, the jet is intended to replace the Navy's fleet of F/A-18E/F Super Hornets as its premier carrier-based aerial power projection tool in the 2030s. Currently, Boeing and Northrop Grumman are competing to win the lucrative contract. While much of their respective designs are still under wraps, the Navy has announced that it will require its new fighter to exhibit longer ranges, reach higher speeds, and utilize various advanced technologies, including passive and active sensors, long-range weapons systems, and AI capabilities.

The Navy plans to fly its newest fighter alongside Collaborative Combat Aircraft, uncrewed aircraft that will assist in the F/A-XX reconnaissance and strike missions and could include AI dogfighting capabilities. The Senate earmarked $1.4 billion for the Navy fighter jet in August 2025; however, the striker's future will ultimately depend on the outcome of Congress's upcoming budget talks.