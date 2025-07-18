F/A XX: Why The Navy's New Fighter Jet May Never See The Skies After All

The U.S. Navy's dream of a next-generation fighter jet, the F/A-XX, is officially on the back burner. It was an ambitious program intended to deliver a sixth-generation, carrier-based combat aircraft to replace the aging F/A-18 Super Hornet. The plane was dreamed up as a stealthy, survivable beast packed with futuristic tech.

Sadly for the jet, the Pentagon dropped the proposed Fiscal Year 2026 budget in June, and it was like a gut punch for the entire project. The budget effectively shelved the F/A-XX, slashing its funding massively. At the same time, it went all-in on the Air Force's new toy, the F-47. The main reason for this pivot, as The War Zone reports, is a stated belief from U.S. officials that America's defense industrial base simply can't build two different top-tier stealth fighters at the same time.

That said, the F/A-XX program isn't completely dead. The new budget does carve out $74 million just to finish the jet's design work, but that's still a massive 84% drop from the $454 million it received in the previous fiscal year. This token amount is meant to keep the option for the F/A-XX open for the future and prevent engineers from being spread too thin.