What Would A 6th-Gen Fighter Jet Look Like? Here's What To Expect

It's a new world with an increasing reliance on drones for warfare. But that doesn't mean fighter jets are going anywhere. In fact, countries today are locked in a race to be the first with a sixth-generation fighter. But what even makes a fighter "sixth-generation"? As it stands, there currently isn't an agreed-upon checklist. The consensus simply points to a massive technological jump from the current fifth-gen fighter jets like the F-22 and F-35. While these aircraft were designed with the shorter ranges of European conflicts in mind, their successors are being built for the vast expanses of the Pacific.

This means they'll need greater speed, the ability to fly higher, and significantly longer range to penetrate heavily defended airspace. Visually, expect sleek, tailless designs that are even stealthier than current aircraft. So far, renderings of America's sixth-gen F-47 fighter jet show a blend of "flying wing" shape borrowed from bombers like the B-2 and modern fighter jet designs. The focus is also on significantly boosting stealth by masking the jet's heat signature from infrared sensors, on top of being hidden from radar.

One of the key ways to achieve this next-level stealth is the removal of the tail, as it slashes the radar signature from the side and rear across multiple frequencies. Aerodynamic drag is reduced, too, improving high-speed performance. Moreover, it creates additional internal space for fuel and weapons. Removing such a crucial component, however, leads to instability, so these jets need incredibly smart computers, advanced fly-by-wire flight controls, and possibly thrust-vectoring engines to stay agile.