5 More Milwaukee Products That Aren't Power Tools, But Are Still Useful
Milwaukee is a famous name in the world of tools and accessories and offers a wide range of products aimed at multiple use cases, such as tool storage, gathering measurements, repairs, and more. Virtually all the tools offered, be they hand- or battery-powered, do not fail to match user expectations, which has helped the brand establish its reputation among the best major tool brands globally.
However, while power tools are a key part of the company's success and are useful in reducing the input one has to put into any task, a lot of other Milwaukee products that are not power tools but are still useful nonetheless. After all, the tasks of the average DIYer are diverse, and a reputable name like Milwaukee aims to serve just about any professional or around-the-house repair and maintenance needs of its users. Hence, adding further to our previous list, we've got some more finds that might help with your job in one way or another.
Milwaukee Inkzall Point Marker
Rated among Amazon's top choices, the Milwaukee Inkzall Point Marker has a staggering score of 4.8/5 from 3,456 buyers globally, with 88% of them associating five stars with the product. The markers have a bold black color and can write on any surface, be it rough, dusty, wet, or greasy. There's also a hard hat clip for mounting the pen onto your work hat or in your pocket for easy access. Plus, the anti-roll body design ensures the pen stays firmly in its spot rather than rolling down the surface.
Multiple Amazon customer reviews compare the Milwaukee markers to those from Sharpies, asserting that these last longer and work better in almost all environments — just be careful with the tips so as not to pressure them rigorously while marking. The tips don't smear, so you can make clean and precise markings, and the sturdy caps secure the tip to prevent the ink from drying. Get a pack of four of these point markers for just $4.47 on Amazon — a no-brainer for the money.
Milwaukee Heavy Duty Contractors Bag
Owning an extensive tool collection of both big and small equipment, one definitely needs sturdy storage to secure these possessions and carry them to places in case of on-site work. The Milwaukee Heavy Duty Contactors Bag is designed with a tough, water-resistant 600-denier nylon material that can withstand the tough jobsite conditions as well as accidental water spills, because, well, you never know what can happen when working outdoors. Being pretty flexible, the canvas bag can make room for all kinds of tools and accessories, be they small or large.
Furthermore, the bag has dual handle straps that are comfortable on your palm, along with a durable zipper closure that won't lag or get stuck after a few uses. The bag has a deep storage (120 inches long x 132 inches wide x 132 inches high), and the opening is large and wide so you can place the heavier tools like drills and saws with the utmost convenience. Among 4,202 buyers on Amazon, about 82% of them gave five stars to the tool bag, achieving an average score of 4.7/5. Being a cheap Milwaukee product with excellent user reviews, the bag is available at $10.5 on Amazon.
Milwaukee 16-Inch Redstick Slim Level
Milwaukee's Redstick Slim Level ($29.95) comes equipped with two acrylic vials — each providing precise measurements with a ± 0.5 millimeter per meter accuracy. Designed for professional jobs, the vials are clear and simple, which aids in quick readability, therefore saving time and effort. It can measure up to 4 feet of maximum surface, making the tool useful for a range of professional and DIY jobs. Plus, the sturdy aluminum design is resistant to UV damage, ensuring reliability and durability.
What is more is that this level is integrated with protective cups on each of the ends to absorb any shock as a result of accidental drops or contact with a nearby surface. The sleek design further makes it easy to maneuver per the demands of the task, and the included lanyard hole allows for hassle-free storage. Coming to user reviews, the product received 4.8/5 on Amazon and an excellent 87% 5-star score, with several buyers applauding its ease of use, size, and accuracy.
Milwaukee Set of 12 Tri-Lobe Screwdrivers
Screwdrivers are an essential tool for any professional workspace or DIYer's kit, and talking about them, Milwaukee has a great set of 12 Tri-Lobe Screwdrivers made of durable metal and ergonomic grip for comfortable, prolonged use. Plus, there are two types of screwdrivers, Philips and flathead, all of which possess a magnetic tip so the screws do not fall off when working. The three-sided collar on the handles helps in higher torque delivery, and the wrench-ready shanks provide additional leverage. Not only these, but the anti-roll design allows for a secure placement on any kind of surface.
Additionally, all the pieces are clearly marked with identification keys for quick grab-and-work kinds of situations. The tools come neatly organized in a plastic storage case with a clear top to note if any of the screwdrivers are missing from the slot. Securing a 4.8/5 rating on Amazon, it is up for grabs for a price of $73.99, with over 600 pieces sold in the previous month alone.
Milwaukee Packout 22-inch Rolling Tool Box
The 22-inch Packout Rolling Tool Box by Milwaukee is crafted for tough professional use and has an industrial-grade extension handle so you can comfortably roll it to the desired work area without any effort. Aided by the two 9-inch wheels, the toolbox can operate in rough and uneven terrains. Milwaukee's rolling toolboxes will withstand all kinds of weather elements, thanks to the IP65 weather-resistant design; hence, if you spend a great deal of time working outdoors, this could prove to be a valuable on-site job partner.
With a huge 250-pound storage capacity, the toolbox has ample area for all the power and hand tools, as well as other accessories that you would need at hand at all times. That's not all. Created with an impact-resistant build and metal-reinforced corners, the Milwaukee toolbox will stay intact in case of accidental falls and hits, thereby ensuring reliability. Furthermore, the Milwaukee Packout storage options are the key to keeping your tools nicely organized in a single place, since they offer a modular storage system so you can stack one on top of another. Rated at 4.8/5 on Amazon, it can be purchased for $193.34.
Methodology
No doubt, Milwaukee products are well-known and offer many use cases in a range of different applications; nevertheless, we made sure that the ones we picked here met a certain standard of quality and durability so that your money does not go to waste. Therefore, we filtered the options to a rating of 4.7/5 and above, with each of the tools possessing more than 80% 5-star scores and praises. Moreover, all the products here have received significant appreciation from users who have actually used these products professionally or for their DIY projects, therefore being witnesses to the benefits and usability each has to offer.