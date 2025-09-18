What Are The Red Numbers On A Tape Measure For?
Tape measures typically consist of a long flexible steel blade (the tape) coiled inside a plastic or metal case with a spring mechanism to retract the tape after being extended. While the markings can vary, the best tape measure brands will include a wealth of helpful information, provided the reader knows how to decode them.
The red numbers on a measuring tape are one example of the special marks present on these tools. However, these labels don't always mean the same thing. On an inch-based variation, the red numbers make reading a tape measure accurately a little easier. The red numbers start over at 1-inch after each foot (12 inches) on the tool. So the first red number one would also be 13 inches on the tape, the second red number one would be at 25 inches, and so on. When using a metric tape measure, the red numbers occur every 10 centimeters.
Other places you could see red on a tape measure
One of the first tips to using a tape measure like a pro is to pick the right tape measure. Imagine needing to measure something and the only tape measure available has a case so worn that any markings on it are illegible, making it impossible to determine the length. If it's too short, trying to use the tape will be a waste of time as rapidly overextending will damage it beyond repair.
The best way to prevent that scenario is to look for the tape measure's length printed in red within the first 3 inches like the example shown above. These markings can also give an indication of if the tape is on an inch or metric system. Additionally, most tape measures will incorporate the color red, often as an outline or background, at 16-inch intervals, such as 16", 32", 48", and so on. Sixteen inches is important when building homes and other structures because that is a common distance found between the centers of wall studs. Finally, some brands will highlight a few of the fractional divisions of each inch, typically ¼, ½, and ¾.