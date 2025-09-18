What Are The Red Numbers On A Tape Measure For?

One of the first tips to using a tape measure like a pro is to pick the right tape measure. Imagine needing to measure something and the only tape measure available has a case so worn that any markings on it are illegible, making it impossible to determine the length. If it's too short, trying to use the tape will be a waste of time as rapidly overextending will damage it beyond repair.

The best way to prevent that scenario is to look for the tape measure's length printed in red within the first 3 inches like the example shown above. These markings can also give an indication of if the tape is on an inch or metric system. Additionally, most tape measures will incorporate the color red, often as an outline or background, at 16-inch intervals, such as 16", 32", 48", and so on. Sixteen inches is important when building homes and other structures because that is a common distance found between the centers of wall studs. Finally, some brands will highlight a few of the fractional divisions of each inch, typically ¼, ½, and ¾.