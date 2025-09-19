Is The Craftsman Edger Worth Buying? Here's What Users Are Saying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Weekend yard warriors know that properly caring for an outdoor space requires many different tools. While some devices like lawnmowers and leaf blowers are obvious must-haves, folks looking to add an elegant finishing touch to their landscape can benefit from an edger.
There are dozens of edger options available these days, with most of the major power tool brands carrying at least one model in their lineup. Craftsman is among them, with the manufacturer currently listing three edging tools on its site. That includes the handheld 7.5-Inch Corded Electric Landscape Edger, the battery-powered 7.5-inch V20 Cordless Edger, and the heavy-duty 140 cc Gas Powered Walk Behind Lawn Edger, although the latter option is out of stock as of this writing.
You'll want to give any edger you're considering a serious once over before purchasing. If price is the primary concern, the corded 7.5" model sells for $128.50 on Amazon and the battery-powered build is listed at $129. Similarly to their cost, both of these edgers sport similar reviews and ratings, each with its own pros and cons worth noting. Here's what customers are saying about Craftsman's edgers.
Users say that Craftsman's edgers have some problems
Though its gas-powered edger could be considered one of the Craftsman tools to avoid given its abysmal 1.7-star user rating on the official website, it's not all bad news for the other versions. Both the corded walk-behind and battery-powered handheld options have garnered positive reviews across various retail sites. On sites like Lowe's where the corded model sports a 4.2 rating average, users found it powerful while being easy to assemble and use. Moreover, many claimed it left their lawn looking well-manicured after every use.
Lowe's customers who rated the V20 battery-powered variant a 4-star average heaped much of the same praise. Owners noted its cordless design made it easier to maneuver and access hard-to-reach corners of their lawn. They also commended its lightweight build, which made it easy to carry around the yard.
On the other side, many comment that the V20 edger suffers from a notable lack of power and endurance. One reviewer claimed they could only edge for about 15 minutes before the battery died, with several similar reviews claiming even worse results. Regarding the corded version, a couple of customers reported the blades running backwards, while others found assembly and usage to be problematic due to the cord's length.
How we got here
This article should not be viewed as an endorsement or dismissal of Craftman's edging tools or the brand as a whole, which we recently ranked among the better yard tool makers. It is instead meant to give readers an honest impression of their quality based solely on what real world customers have experienced. In researching the edgers, we read through dozens of positive and negative ratings as posted by users on various websites, and assembled them here as a sort of aggregate review.