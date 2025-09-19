Is The Craftsman Edger Worth Buying? Here's What Users Are Saying

Though its gas-powered edger could be considered one of the Craftsman tools to avoid given its abysmal 1.7-star user rating on the official website, it's not all bad news for the other versions. Both the corded walk-behind and battery-powered handheld options have garnered positive reviews across various retail sites. On sites like Lowe's where the corded model sports a 4.2 rating average, users found it powerful while being easy to assemble and use. Moreover, many claimed it left their lawn looking well-manicured after every use.

Lowe's customers who rated the V20 battery-powered variant a 4-star average heaped much of the same praise. Owners noted its cordless design made it easier to maneuver and access hard-to-reach corners of their lawn. They also commended its lightweight build, which made it easy to carry around the yard.

On the other side, many comment that the V20 edger suffers from a notable lack of power and endurance. One reviewer claimed they could only edge for about 15 minutes before the battery died, with several similar reviews claiming even worse results. Regarding the corded version, a couple of customers reported the blades running backwards, while others found assembly and usage to be problematic due to the cord's length.