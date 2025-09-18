Is Power Tool Battery Standardization Real? Here's What You Need To Know

Anyone who depends on power tools for their livelihood or hobbies knows the struggle of a mixed toolbox. With most power tool companies like Ryobi, Stanley Black & Decker, and Milwaukee utilizing their own proprietary charging systems, nothing is more frustrating during a DIY project than sifting through a cluttered toolshed to find the correct charger. Power tool battery standardization reentered the political discourse in 2025 when a series of posts and articles reported that the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, then run by billionaire Elon Musk, had initiated a "one battery to rule them all" mandate. Although merely an April Fool's joke, tool enthusiasts buzzed about a single, standardized battery system.

Standardization advocates have long noted the anti-competitive nature of manufacturers' battery designs, which lock users into their respective ecosystems, disincentivize competition, and fashion barriers to entry for smaller and upstart tool companies. And while some manufacturers have fashioned themselves a niche in the market by making affordable tools compatible with more expensive brands' batteries, the majority of consumers are left with two options: sticking exclusively with a single brand or dealing with the frustration of working with multiple charging systems.

In either case, consumers shoulder the brunt of a system designed to negate cross-compatibility, with some even braving the dangers of refurbishing their old lithium-ion batteries. And while tech companies like Apple have come under legislative fire for anti-competitive charging systems, best exemplified by the EU's compulsory charging port standards, power tools have largely escaped this scrutiny. This discrepancy has prompted many to wonder how battery standardization might benefit the power tool market for consumers and manufacturers alike.